London Marathon sets record after receiving 840,318 applications for its 2025 edition

As one of the six World Marathon Majors, the TCS London Marathon has attracted plenty of applications over the years. The latest figures for 2025, however, have proven to be the highest yet.

After the successful conclusion of the 2024 edition, applications for the 2025 edition, scheduled for April 27, 2025, have already opened. A total of 840,318 people (672,631 from the UK and 167,687 from other countries) have applied on the public ballot for their entry into the next edition of the London Marathon.

This is a world record for the London Marathon, which has been around for 43 years. The previous record was set last year when 578,305 applied on the public ballot for the 2024 edition of the marathon.

Regarding this record-breaking feat of the London Marathon, event director Hugo Brasher said in a statement:

"This is an absolutely phenomenal total. Furthermore, the increase in applications from women, up from around 43% last year to 49% this year, is exceptional and takes us close to parity for applications from men and women for the first time.:

He added:

"Marathon Day is always an extraordinary and inspirational day when we celebrate the very best of humanity. The unique camaraderie of the event and the amazing support from the huge crowds show London at its best and this year."

Brasher also elaborated on the success of the 2024 marathon which saw more than €67 million being raised for charity towards the underprivileged and needy.

Alexander Mutiso Munyao won the 2024 London Marathon elite male race

Mutiso Munyao at the 2024 TCS London Marathon

The 2024 London Marathon saw a new winner rise to the occasion as Kenya's Alexander Mutiso Munyao clinched first place in the elite male race.

Munyao registered a run time of 2:04:01 to win his first-ever World Marathon Major. He received tough competition from 41-year-old Olympic medalist Kenenisa Bekele, but ultimately finished ahead by 14 seconds.

Another Kenyan long-distance runner, Peres Jepchirchir, clinched the women's elite race after crossing the finishing line in 2:16:16. She was followed by 2023 Berlin Marathon winner Tigst Asefa.