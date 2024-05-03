Long Island Marathon 2024: Event information, schedule, order of events

The Long Island Marathon 2024, which was also known as the Earth Day marathon, is slated to be held on May 3-5, 2024. This year's is the 50th iteration of the marathon, which is a longtime running tradition on the eastern Long Island and always takes place on the first weekend of May.

The race was first established in 1974, and ever since the marathon has kept on evolving and has added multiple events under it. Races like 5K, one-mile run, and Kids Fun Run are followed by full and half marathons and the 10K race. The starting line of all the events will be the same. The runners will be starting from East Meadow's Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, which is near the campus of Nassau Community College and the Hempstead Plains Preserve.

The Long Island Marathon will start at 7:30 am. The schedule for the event has been released.

Schedule for the Long Island Marathon 2024 (All timings are in local time zone)

May 3, Friday

3:00 pm - 7:00 pm - Long Island Health & Fitness EXPO

Athletes participating in the 1k, 5k, 10k, Half Marathon, Full Marathon, 22.4 Mile Challenge, 35.5 Mile Challenge can pick up their BIBS & Race Packets at the EXPO

8:00 pm - 5k Fun Run

May 4, Saturday

7:00 am - 7:45 am - BIBS & Race packet pickup & Raceday registrayion for 10k & 1k athletes only.

8:00 am - Long Island Health & Fitness EXPO opens

Athletes participating in the 1k, Half Marathon, and Full Marathon can pick up their BIBS & Race Packets at the EXPO.

8:00 am - Race start 10k Run

10:45 am - Packet Pickup & RaceDay Registration for 1k closes

11:00 am - 1k Kids Run race

12:00 - 3:00 - Open Mic questions & answers

5:00 pm - Long Island Health & Fitness EXPO closes

May 5, Sunday

6:15 - 7:15 am - VIP athlete race day packet pickup

7:30 am - Race Start Half Marathon & Marathon

8:00 am - Post-Race Festival Open

8:35 am - First Half Marathon finisher

9:45 am - First Marathon Finisher

10:50 am - Marathon Course closes at the 13.1-mile mark (all the athletes who won't reach the 13.1-mile mark will not be allowed to continue the race)

1:45 om - Racecourse closed