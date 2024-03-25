"Look good, run good, feel good" - Shericka Jackson and Rushell Clayton react to Jamaica's Paris Olympics 2024 kit

Puma has unveiled the new kits for the Jamaican Olympic teams, and track stars Shericka Jackson and Rushell Clayton seemed smitten.

For Jackson, her outing at Paris will be her third time donning a Jamaican kit at the Games. She represented her country at both the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, winning a silver and bronze at the former, and a gold and two bronze at the latter.

Meanwhile, Clayton's appearance in Paris will mark her Olympic debut. Heading into the competition, she is the bronze medalist from the 2023 World Championships and will face a difficult field including the likes of Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Mohammad, and Femke Bol as she aims for the podium.

Recently, the two got together at the Puma headquarters in Kingston, Jamaica to check out their kits for the upcoming. In the video, shared by Puma Running, fans can see Shericka Jackson welcome her compatriot into the ‘forever faster’ club, and lead her to the mannequins dressed in the new kits.

Upon seeing the outfits, Clayton was quick to express her admiration for one particular piece, saying,

“This gives it a very nice, very feminine look. You know, look good, run good, feel good.”

Here is the video shared by Puma Running:

When will Shericka Jackson kick off her Olympic year?

Shericka Jackson hasn't been in action since last September’s Prefontaine Classic. While racing in Eugene, the Jamaican won the 100m sprint, wrapping up her season with a Diamond League trophy.

Now, in a little over ten days, fans will get to see Jackson kick off her Olympic year with an appearance at the 2024 Miramar Invitational, which takes place on the 6th of April.

Last year at the same event, the 29-year-old had partaken in the 400m, winning bronze. Jackson will be joined in Florida by friend and rival Sha’Carri Richardson, who will likely be running the 100m. Last year at the Miramar Invitational, Richardson had run an awe-inspiring 10.57 seconds in distance to clinch gold.