"Looking forward to next season"- Mikaela Shiffrin starts preparations for 2024-25 Alpine Skiing season

Mikaela Shiffrin, 29, has started preparations for the 2024-25 Alpine Skiing season which is set to start later this year. While she missed her sixth overall World Cup title this year, the skiing legend expressed excitement for the new season with another chance to tie with Ingemar Stenmark for most titles.

Shiffrin overtook Stenmark for the most World Cup wins by any ski racer after winning her 87th race in March 2023. She later won her 88th race during the same season, and in the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup 2023-24, the Olympic champion won a total of nine races in the season, winning her 97th on March 16, 2024.

Shiffrin revealed that she was already looking ahead to the next season after her 97th and 2023-24 season’s last World Cup race at Saalbach. The 29-year-old told BBC:

"It's been a wild season so I'm really happy to be here and see the final race of the season go well. I'm looking forward to the next season already."

Shiffrin also expressed feeling ‘invigorated’ and ‘alive' after breaking several records in the season. Just a fortnight later, the alpine skiing legend has already started the preparations for the 2024-25 season.

In an Instagram post, the 2x Olympic Champion shared some mesmerizing pictures with her eighth slalom crystal globe, announcing her excitement for the season ahead. She wrote:

"We’ve already started the prep season for 24-25 and I’m looking forward to next season. It was great to close this season of highs and lows with my eighth slalom globe in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, next year’s World Champs venue. I owe a lot of gratitude to my team for keeping me in one piece and on track this season—from my coaches to my physio @regandewhirst, my Mom (of course), my Atomic servicemen, my support staff, ALEKS(!!), the @usskiteam, and my sponsors…thank you all."

Mikaela Shiffrin also added the link for the next World Cup season's tickets in her bio. When clicked, the message on the FIS website stated that ticket sales for the FIS Alpine Ski World Championships Saalbach 2025 will start in autumn 2024.

Mikaela Shiffrin looking forward to battling with Lara Gut-Behrami and Federica Brignone

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals - Women's Downhill

Mikaela Shiffrin missed out on more than 10 races this season after an injury in Italy. However, her rivals Lara Gut-Behrami and Federica Brignone kept up their pace in her absence, ascending on the cup standings consecutively.

Gut-Behrami secured the overall, giant slalom and downhill globes while Shiffrin finished third in the overall standings. But Shiffrin won the slalom globe and expressed enthusiasm to battle again with Gut-Behrami and Brignone. She wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post:

"What a whirlwind szn! Congrats to both Lara & @FedeBrignone who skied consistently impressive all season long! Absolutely earned and deserved. It was inspiring to say the least, & I’m looking forward to battling with them & the rest of the women next year,"

