"Looking to giving him a real hug again" - Mikaela Shiffrin makes feelings known for fiance Aleksander Kilde as skier undergoes another surgery

Mikaela Shiffrin stressed the importance of health and happiness over competition as her fiance, Aleksander Kilde, underwent another surgery. The American skier said she was looking forward to giving a tight hug to Kilde, who has been dealing with injuries for over a year now.

Kilde suffered a devastating crash during a World Cup event in Wengen, Switzerland, in January last year and suffered multiple injuries, including a dislocated shoulder, which he still hasn't recovered from. The Norwegian skier announced over the weekend that he underwent another surgery on his shoulder and hoped it was the last.

Shiffrin, who has also dealt with injuries this season, won her 100th World Cup race on Sunday and said she was looking forward to giving her fiance a tight hug, which she revealed she hasn't done for over a year.

"In the end, our health and happiness are the most important things. It's easy to forget that when you're in the middle of competition and everyone wants to win. But ultimately, it's something truly special to simply be able to use your arm again. I'm looking forward to giving him a real hug again, because it's been more than a year since we could do that," Mikaela Shiffrin said (via BR24).

Shiffrin and Kilde have been dating since 2021 and got engaged last year following Kilde's first shoulder surgery. After the American skier earned her 100th victory on Sunday, Kilde shared a heartwarming congratulatory message for her.

"Sometimes your man should be allowed to brag" - Aleksander Kilde on Mikaela Shiffrin's 100th World Cup win

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin posted the fastest run in the first slalom run on Sunday in Sestriere, Italy. While she was slower in her second, her combined time of 1:50.33 was enough to beat Croatia's Zrinka Ljutić by 0.61 seconds.

Shiffrin's fiance, Aleksander Kilde, was the most joyous on her victory, celebrating her as the greatest of all time.

"Sorry Mikaela, I know you hate the GOAT talk – but sometimes your man should be allowed to brag 🐐. Today you hit your 100th World Cup victory - wow! So proud of you, and good luck to whoever dares to chase that record. But what stands out even more is the person you are every day - that’s far greater than any number of victories. As you best say yourself - «it’s just a number»," Kilde wrote.

Kilde also revealed that he had undergone another shoulder surgery and had watched Shiffrin's race from his hospital bed.

"On another note, I watched this from a hospital bed - just after a planned and (hopefully 🤞🏻) my last shoulder surgery 👊🏻"

Kilde has had an impressive career so far, winning two medals each at the World Championships and Olympic Games and the 2020 overall World Cup title. He would be eager to return to competitive skiing.

