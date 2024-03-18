Los Angeles Marathon 2024 Results: Stacy Nwida wins second consecutive title, Dominic Ngeno crowned Men's Champion

The Los Angeles Marathon 2024 flagged off on March 17, 2024. With this year being the 39th edition of the annual event, it had a great line-up of promising athletes.

The 2024 edition of the Los Angeles Marathon was one of the most special editions of the annual event as it had 95 legacy runners in attendance who participated in all 39 editions of the LA Marathon.

The event also honored the late Los Angeles Councilman Tom LaBonge by presenting his family with a golden star during the marathon's pre-race conference on Saturday.

The Los Angeles marathon successfully raised $3 million through 92 charity partners. Some popular charity partners of the marathon are Team TMF, Team World Vision, The Neighborhood Nip Foundation, The American Cancer Society, Kitten Rescue, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, and many more.

With over 26,000 applicants, the marathon became the second-largest field in race history. The marathon is famously known as its course runs through very famous neighborhoods in Los Angeles like Echo Park, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills and other popular spots.

The marathon saw great competition with athletes from Kenya dominating the event in both the men's and women's disciplines. The men's discipline in the full marathon had a tough fight which eventually led to a separation of 5 seconds between first and second place.

Kenya's Dominic Ngeno clinched the men's title clocking a time of 2:11:00 whereas Cosmas Kiplimo placed second clocking 2:11:05.

In the women's discipline, Kenya's Stacy Ndiwa won the title by clocking 2:25:28. This was her second consecutive win at the Los Angeles Marathon along with a personal best finish. Stacy Ndiwa won $10,000 as a cash prize awarded to the top overall finish. Volha Mazuronak placed second clocking 2:25:48.

Here is a video of Stacy Ndiwa winning the marathon

Expand Tweet

Los Angeles Marathon 2024 Final Results

Men's Elite Marathon

1) Dominic Ngeno - 2:11:00

2) Cosmas Kiplimo - 2:11:05

3) Belay Tilahun - 2:13:25

4) Sammy Kipchumba Rotich - 2:16:31

5) Tesfu Tewelde - 2:20:17

6) Kevin Kirk - 2:23:12

Women's Elite Marathon

1) Stacy Ndiwa - 2:25:28

2) Volha Mazuronak - 2:25:48

3) Atsede Baysa Tesema - 2:25:57

4) Kumeshi Sichala - 2:27:06

5) Makena Morely - 2:30:24

6) Fridah Muthoni Gachiengo - 2:38:11