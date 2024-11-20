"Lot of people say I'm too old"- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opens up on facing scrutiny before making her fifth Olympic appearance in Paris 

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opened up about facing scrutiny as she prepared for her fifth Olympic appearance in the French Capital. The Jamaican athlete revealed how she was under scrutiny even during her Olympic debut. However, despite all the conversations aimed at undermining her, Fraser-Pryce took it positively, taking strength and determination from it to compete.

The 37-year-old athlete clocked 10.94s to finish third in the Jamaican Olympic Trials to secure a spot in the Olympic team for the quadrennial games in the French Capital. Right before her appearance in the trials, there were many discussions among fans on social media about the possible outcome of the women's 100m finals after the withdrawal of defending Olympic champion Elaine Thompson Herah.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce spoke about facing scrutiny as well as being doubted for her abilities in the second part of Netflix's documentary series 'Sprint.'

Trending

"When I made the Olympic team at 21, they were like,' She's too young!' and now a lot of people say, I'm too old. That makes me more determined," she said.

She went on to compete in the women's 100m at the Paris Olympics and was the second-fastest qualifier in Round 1 of the event. However, in a shocking turn of events, the Jamaican athlete withdrew from the semi-finals, ending her campaign altogether.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce expresses her disappointment over her withdrawal

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the World Athletics Championships. Budapest 2023. - Source: Getty

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's withdrawal took the track world by storm and fans expressed their disappointment on social media. They looked forward to witnessing an incredible clash between the Jamaican and Sha'Carri Richardson in the semi-finals.

Fraser-Pryce took to Instagram to express her thoughts about her withdrawal.

"It is difficult for me to find the words to describe the depth of my disappointment. I know that my supporters share and shoulder this disappointment with me. I am truly Blessed to have had the steadfast support of my fans since my Olympic debut in 2008. The support of my fans, my country, and the larger community has rooted me in immense gratitude that has sustained me throughout my career," she wrote.

"With every step and win, you all have been there for me. My Faith has always affirmed my trust in my journey. Thank you for continuing to be with me today and every day," she added.

Expand Tweet

She ultimately concluded her 2024 season after the Paris Olympics and is yet to release her plans for the upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback