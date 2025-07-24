"Lots of trips..lots of memories" - Katie Ledecky cherishes time with teammates Lilly King and Simone Manuel during Thailand training camp

Katie Ledecky recently reflected on her trip to Thailand with fellow swimmers and friends Simone Manuel and Lily King. The American swimming phenomenon will be representing her country at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

Ad

Ledecky is one of the most accomplished American swimmers in the history of the sport, with fourteen Olympic medals, including nine gold medals. From the Presidential Medal of Freedom to the ESPY award, Ledecky has won it all while breaking the world record seventeen times in her swimming career.

In her latest Instagram story, the American swimmer shared her reaction to a glimpse from her trip to Thailand with fellow Olympic gold medalist swimmers Simone Manuel and Lily King. Ledecky shared the post featuring herself, Manuel, and King.

Ad

Trending

"Lots of trips with these two🫶🏾lots of memories" she wrote in her story.

Katie Ledecky's story - Source: via @katieledecky on Instagram

Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel, and Lilly King, all three of the American swimmers, have won more than one gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, with Ledecky winning four gold medals at the Rio Olympics and one silver medal.

Ad

Ledecky will be competing at the upcoming World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. The American swimming icon will be facing young, promising athletes like Canadian swimming phenomenon Summer McIntosh.

Katie Ledecky shares her advice for young Stanford graduates

TYR Pro Swim Series Fort Lauderdale - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Katie Ledecky was invited as the guest speaker at Stanford's graduation ceremony for the class of 2025. Ledecky shared that it is okay to go fast and listen to yourself sometimes. She then shared a story about her first Olympic gold medal victory and how she did not follow the advice of her coaches to pace herself. Talking about pace, Ledecky shared her advice for the young graduates.

Ad

"You will probably have people tell you to pace yourself, try not to rush, you’re still young. And that might be the right advice. But I also want you to consider where being young and unknown could be an advantage. Go fast when you need to go fast. It’s easy to hear the voices telling you to pace yourself and take your foot off the pedal. But I’ve found that once you start fast, you can go further than you think you can," she said.

Katie Ledecky will be seen competing next at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, scheduled to take place from July 27 to August 3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More