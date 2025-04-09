LOVB Finals 2025: Schedule, where to watch, live streaming, athletes to watch out ft. Jordan Thompson

The LOVB Finals are scheduled to take place this week, with Austin, Salt Lake, Omaha, Madison, Atlanta and Houston keeping their eyes on the championship. The quarter-final matches are taking place on April 10th, and the semi-finals will be held on April 11th. The championship match is set to take place on the 13th. Here is the full schedule for the upcoming games:

LOVB Finals Schedule

April 10

Salt Lake vs Austin, 4:30 p.m. ET

Madison vs. 6. Omaha, 6 p.m. ET

April 11

1. Atlanta vs 4-5 winner, 5:30 p.m. ET

2. Houston vs 3-6 winner, 8:30 p.m. ET

April 13

Championship match - 4:00 p.m. ET

Atlanta and Houston recieved byes to the semi-finals due to their high ranking as the #1 and #2 seeds respectively.

Where to watch the LOVB Finals

LOVB Austin and Houston will advance directly to the semi-finals - Source: Getty

The LOVB Finals can be watched across multiple platforms, including ESPN plus and more.

April 10th

Salt Lake vs Austin, 4:30 p.m. ET - ESPN+, LOVB Live

Madison vs. 6. Omaha, 6 p.m. ET - ESPN+, LOVB Live

April 11

1. Atlanta vs 4-5 winner, 5:30 p.m. ET - ESPN+, ESPN2, LOVB Live

2. Houston vs 3-6 winner, 8:30 p.m. ET - ESPN+, ESPN2, LOVB Live

April 13

Championship match - 4:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+, ESPN2, Disney+, LOVB Live

Players to watch out for ahead of the LOVB Finals

Jordan Thompson is one to watch at the LOVB finals - (Image via Getty)

Ahead of the finals, there are multiple players who have been excelling at the league stage. Jordan Thompson of Houston leads the league in kills and has a record 224 kills this season. Roni Jones-Perry of Salt Lake is just behind Thompson for points earned by scoring kills, blocks and aces, and is closely followed by Annie Drews of Madison who is in third place.

Chiaka Ogbogu of Austin has been pivotal in cleaning up any opposing attacks this season, with 53 blocks, which is the most for any player. Tia Jimerson of Atlanta is just behind her, with 52.

Lauren Carlini of Madison has 695 assists this season, with Jordyn Poulter of Salt Lake in second with 615.

Atlanta's Kelsey Cook leads the league for pass efficiency, and is only behind Manami Kojima of Salt Lake for digs this season.

The champion of the inaugural LOVB season will be crowned at the KFC! Yum Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

