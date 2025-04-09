  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • LOVB Finals 2025: Schedule, where to watch, live streaming, athletes to watch out ft. Jordan Thompson

LOVB Finals 2025: Schedule, where to watch, live streaming, athletes to watch out ft. Jordan Thompson

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Modified Apr 09, 2025 17:17 GMT
LOVB Madison Vs. LOVB Omaha - Source: Getty
Madison and Omaha will face each other in the quarter-finals stage - Source: Getty

The LOVB Finals are scheduled to take place this week, with Austin, Salt Lake, Omaha, Madison, Atlanta and Houston keeping their eyes on the championship. The quarter-final matches are taking place on April 10th, and the semi-finals will be held on April 11th. The championship match is set to take place on the 13th. Here is the full schedule for the upcoming games:

Ad

LOVB Finals Schedule

April 10

Salt Lake vs Austin, 4:30 p.m. ET

Madison vs. 6. Omaha, 6 p.m. ET

April 11

1. Atlanta vs 4-5 winner, 5:30 p.m. ET

2. Houston vs 3-6 winner, 8:30 p.m. ET

April 13

Championship match - 4:00 p.m. ET

Atlanta and Houston recieved byes to the semi-finals due to their high ranking as the #1 and #2 seeds respectively.

Where to watch the LOVB Finals

LOVB Austin and Houston will advance directly to the semi-finals - Source: Getty
LOVB Austin and Houston will advance directly to the semi-finals - Source: Getty

The LOVB Finals can be watched across multiple platforms, including ESPN plus and more.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

April 10th

Salt Lake vs Austin, 4:30 p.m. ET - ESPN+, LOVB Live

Madison vs. 6. Omaha, 6 p.m. ET - ESPN+, LOVB Live

April 11

1. Atlanta vs 4-5 winner, 5:30 p.m. ET - ESPN+, ESPN2, LOVB Live

2. Houston vs 3-6 winner, 8:30 p.m. ET - ESPN+, ESPN2, LOVB Live

April 13

Championship match - 4:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+, ESPN2, Disney+, LOVB Live

Players to watch out for ahead of the LOVB Finals

Jordan Thompson is one to watch at the LOVB finals - (Image via Getty)
Jordan Thompson is one to watch at the LOVB finals - (Image via Getty)

Ahead of the finals, there are multiple players who have been excelling at the league stage. Jordan Thompson of Houston leads the league in kills and has a record 224 kills this season. Roni Jones-Perry of Salt Lake is just behind Thompson for points earned by scoring kills, blocks and aces, and is closely followed by Annie Drews of Madison who is in third place.

Ad

Chiaka Ogbogu of Austin has been pivotal in cleaning up any opposing attacks this season, with 53 blocks, which is the most for any player. Tia Jimerson of Atlanta is just behind her, with 52.

Lauren Carlini of Madison has 695 assists this season, with Jordyn Poulter of Salt Lake in second with 615.

Atlanta's Kelsey Cook leads the league for pass efficiency, and is only behind Manami Kojima of Salt Lake for digs this season.

The champion of the inaugural LOVB season will be crowned at the KFC! Yum Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

About the author
Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan Shankar

Hi, I'm Harshvardhan and I have had a passion for sports writing from a very young age. I watch all sports but my favorites include football, cricket, and the NBA. I hope to contribute to sports journalism as much as I can and help readers get only the most reliable and accurate information!

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी