"Loved getting to spend time with Nadia Comaneci and Bart Conner" - Aly Raisman on commentating on Oklahoma vs Alabama gymnastics meet

The Oklahoma vs Alabama gymnastics meet yesterday saw a special guest on the sides, with two-time Olympic gold-medalist Aly Raisman commentating on the collegiate meet, alongside Olympic champion and Nadia Comaneci’s husband Bart Conner.

Raisman, who captained the ‘Fierce Five’ and ‘Final Five’ US Olympic team, retired from gymnastics in 2020. However, she has continued to remain closely associated with her sport. In her new role as gymnastics analyst for ESPN, the 29-year-old brings her wealth of knowledge to the box, keeping fans engaged with interesting insights.

This isn't the first time Raisman has collaborated with ESPN. She's been on the cover of their magazine in both 2015 and 2018, once for the BODY Issue and once for the Heroes Issue. In 2022, she was a part of the sports stars at the 2022 ESPYS, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

Yesterday, Aly Raisman commentated on the Oklahoma Gymnastics team vs Alabama Crimson Tides meet, where the Sooners won 198.775-198.025. Taking to her Instagram after the meet, the Olympic champion posted a photo alongside Bart Conner, writing,

“Thanks for being a great partner Bart Conner. Loved getting to spend time with Bart & Nadia. Congrats to @ou_wgymnastics & @bamagymnastics. Exciting meet to commentate on! @espn @espnw.”

Aly Raisman on preparing to be a gymnastics analyst

While Aly Raisman aced the world of pro gymnastics, storming to many record-breaking podium finishes, the American had to put in work to find her rhythm as an analyst and commentator.

In an interview with People magazine back in January, Raisman let fans know how she's taking in the challenge of this new role. The gymnast revealed that her prep for commentating included ‘watching old gymnastics meets and recording herself commenting on the action, pausing to take notes and judge her own performance’.

“I probably haven't watched this much since I was eight years old, and I was watching the 96 Olympics over and over again. I feel like a little kid again.”

She went on to add that she eased her nerves while preparing by imagining she was explaining gymnastics to a room full of friends.

“I imagine it as if I'm sitting in a living room with friends and people who don’t know anything about gymnastics, and I'm kind of just walking them through it and explaining how things go.”

All of Aly Raisman’s efforts have certainly paid off, with fans delighted at her commentary and the wealth of experience she brings with her.