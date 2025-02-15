LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant introduces boyfriend Peyton Sybrandt on Valentine’s Day, days after teasing a glimpse without face reveal 

LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant recently shared a glimpse with her boyfriend amid Valentine's Day. This comes just after her collegiate side's gymnastics meet against Oklahoma at the Baton Rouge.

The Tigers clinched victory by a scoreline of 198.050-197.675 with Bryant featuring in three events during the meet. The 2024 NCAA all-around champion finished the meet with a score of 9.950 each in vaults and floors and 9.825 in beam balance.

Following the meet, Bryant took to her Instagram handle to share a picture that her boyfriend, Peyton Sybrandt posted on his story. In the picture, Bryant can be seen hugging her boyfriend in a packed arena.

"My valentine" the caption on Peyton's story read.

Screenshot of Haleight Bryant's story feat her boyfriend (Image via: Instagram @peyton.sybrandt)

Bryant also shared a glimpse of her boyfriend while sharing her January dump where she can be seen holding the hands of her boyfriend and without revealing the face.

Haleigh Bryant's LSU will next face Kentucky on February 21 at the Memorial Coliseum, Lexington.

Haleigh Bryant expressed her feelings after coming back from an injury

Haleigh Bryant during the Sprouts Collegiate quad meet at the Paycom Center in January 2025 (Image via: Getty Images)

Haleigh Bryant made her feelings known about the LSU Tigers and her teammates after making a comeback from an elbow injury. Owing to this, Bryant missed LSU's first match of the 2025 season against IOWA State and made her first season appearance during the Sprouts Collegiate quad meet.

In an LSU press conference, Bryant shared that she wanted to perform for the LSU side and teammates during this comeback. Additionally, she also expressed her love for the fans and the state of Louisiana. She said (via the LSU Sports YouTube channel, 2:47 onwards):

"It felt great, just looking at my teammates before. I wanted to do it for them because every single one of them means so much to me and just kind of looking at the entire crowd. I love LSU and I love the state of Louisiana so just giving back to them was so so special to me, so it meant the world," Bryant said.

Further speaking about the atmosphere around the LSU Tigers, Bryant added:

"That's one of the main reasons why I came to LSU. I saw how all the girls were a family and the coaches were just so welcoming."

At the collegiate quad meet, Haleigh Bryant featured only in the beam balance event and obtained a score of 9.750.

