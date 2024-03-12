LSU Gymnastics Schedule: How many meets left before the Tigers head to the SEC and NCAA Championships?

The LSU Gymnastics team has had a strong season so far, and they've only one meet left before the regular season ends. The Tigers will be taking on North Carolina on their home ground of Baton Rouge, LA, at the Maravich Centre, on the 15th of March for their last meet.

A week later, the team will be on the road, heading to the Smoothie King Centre in New Orleans, for the SEC Championships. The first session of the championships will take place at 2:30 PM CT on the 23rd of March, with the second session being held at 7:00 PM CT on the same day.

Then, the LSU Gymnastics team will get ten days to rest and prepare themselves for the battle presented at the NCAA Regional championships. The regional championships are scheduled to be conducted between the 3rd and 7th of April, with a venue yet to be decided.

Lastly, the Tigers will be hoping to round off the month of April by competing at the NCAA National Championship at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, from the 18th to the 20th of March. The team has made 11 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and will be looking to keep that streak alive.

LSU Gymnastics: How has the team fared at the NCAA Championships over the years

The LSU Gymnastics team was founded in 1975 and has enjoyed quite a bit of success since its early days. However, one accolade that has remained missing from the trophy cabinet of the Tigers is the NCAA Championships title.

The team has made multiple NCAA finals appearances and has come close to tasting victory on a few occasions. Back when the NCAA gymnastics followed the Super Six format, LSU made it to the final round seven times. Of these seven, the Tigers finished second in 2014, 2016, and 2017.

In 2019, the NCAA shifted to the Four on the Floor format, where only four teams made it to the finals. The LSU Gymnastics team has two Four on the Floor appearances to their name, one in 2019 and one in 2023. In 2019, the team finished as runners-up, while they finished last in 2023.

Individually, the Tigers have won seven NCAA Championships in the vault, three on the balance beam and floor, and two in the uneven bars. Susan Jackson remains the school’s only all-around NCAA Champion, having won the title in 2008.