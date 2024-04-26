LSU Invitational 2024: Schedule, order of events, how and where to watch

The LSU Invitational 2024 is just a day away, and the competition has much to offer. For the Tigers, this will be their last collegiate track and field meet on home ground before they are off to the SEC Championships.

Joining the LSU track and field team at the Bernie Moore Stadium on Saturday the 27th of April will be the likes of the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers, Ole Miss, and more.

The action for the LSU Invitational will kick off early tomorrow with the men's and women's hammer throw events. The running events are scheduled for later in the day, with the women's 4x100m relay teams getting things going at 1:30 in the afternoon.

LSU Invitational 2024: How and where to watch

The LSU Invitational won't be broadcast live, but fans who are eager to keep track of the results will find regular updates on Delta Timing.

Fans can also follow the social media handle of the LSU Athletics team to stay updated with any broken records or extraordinary performances.

LSU Invitational 2024: Full Schedule

Field Events

10:00 AM: Women’s Hammer (West Cage)

11:30 AM: Men’s Hammer (West Cage)

12:30 PM: Men’s Pole Vault

1:00 PM: Men’s Discus (Cage TBD)

1:00 PM: Women’s Shot Put

1:15 PM: Women’s High Jump

1:30 PM: Men’s Long Jump

1:45 PM: Women’s Long Jump

2:30 PM: Women’s Discus (Cage TBD)

2:30 PM: Men’s Shot Put

3:00 PM: Women’s Pole Vault

3:15 PM: Men’s Long Jump Invitational

3:30 PM: Men’s High Jump

3:45 PM: Women’s Triple Jump

4:15 PM: Men’s Triple Jump

4:00 PM: Men’s Javelin (West Runway)

4:00 PM: Women’s Javelin (East Runway)

Running Events

1:27 PM: National Anthem

1:30 PM: Women’s 4 x 100 Relay

1:35 PM: Men’s 4 x 100 Relay

1:40 PM: Women’s 1500 Meters

1:50 PM: Men’s 1500 Meters

2:00 PM: Women’s 100 Hurdles

2:10 PM: Men’s 110 Hurdles

2:20 PM: Women’s 400 Meters

2:30 PM: Men’s 400 Meters

2:45 PM: Women’s 100 Meters

2:55 PM: Men’s 100 Meters

3:05 PM: Women’s 800 Meters

3:10 PM: Men’s 800 Meters

3:30 PM: Women’s 400 Hurdles

3:35 PM: Men’s 400 Hurdles

3:45 PM: Women’s 200 Meters

4:05 PM: Men’s 200 Meters

4:20 PM: Women’s Steeplechase (LSU Senior Recognition)

4:35 PM: Men’s Steeplechase

4:50 PM: Women’s 4 x 400 Relay

4:55 PM: Men’s 4 x 400 Relay