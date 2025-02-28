LSU Tiger Beach Challenge: Schedule, teams, how and where to watch, and more

LSU Volleyball is set to host the 2025 Tiger Beach Challenge at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium a week after starting its season on a strong run. The Tigers started off with a 4-1 record at the Beach Burg Invitational last weekend.

LSU is ranked No.1 in the United States after the first week of the 2025 beach volleyball season and will face North Alabama in its first match, which starts on February 28.

“Looking forward to getting back in the sand for competition,” Tigers head coach Russell Brock ahead of the clash. “Always enjoy playing in our stadium and the first home event is always special. Hoping to have the LSU faithful come to support us this weekend in the best home beach facility in the country!”

Alongside LSU, the others competing in the tournament include South Florida, North Alabama, Southeastern, North Alabama, and ULM. Let's take a look at the schedule.

LSU Tiger Beach Challenge 2025 Schedule

LSU Tigers vs North Alabama: February 28, 10:15 a.m. ET

LSU Tigers vs Louisiana Monroe: February 28, 2:00 p.m. ET

LSU Tigers vs. South Florida: February 28, 7 p.m. ET

LSU Tigers vs. UT Martin: March 11:30 a.m. ET

LSU Tigers vs. South Eastern Louisiana: March 1, 3:15 p.m. ET

How To Watch LSU Tiger Beach Challenge?

The 2025 LSU Tiger Beach Challenge can be streamed free of cost on Volleyball World’s VBTV. It will also stream on the official TikTok and Instagram handles of the USA Volleyball.

Teams and Players competing in the LSU Tiger Beach Challenge

LSU Volleyball during the NCAA Division I Women's Beach Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

The LSU Tigers will be led by the pairs of Camryn Chatellier-Elle Evers and Tatum Finlason-Gracey Campbell, who are fresh off winning in the season opener last weekend at the Beach Burg Invitational last week.

Some of the other notable players on the LSU roster include Parker Bracke, fifth-year student Gabi Bailey, Cassidy Fritz, and Amelia Taft.

The ULM Warhawks beach volleyball team is led by Gracie Behnke and Zsa Zsa Ferguson, who are undefeated after picks four wins last weekend. Abby Ryno and Claire Williamson will be another pair to watch out for after they secured three wins last weekend.

Some of the other notable stars for Southeastern Louisiana include Maggie Cox, Katie Felts, Kaitlyn Beck, and Madeline Marquez.

The North Alabama is led by Katy Floyd and Selma Robinson, who were a standout pair last season, while junior Selma Robinson will be crucial for the Lion's success this season. Some of the other notable names in the roster include Lucy Wedding, Hope Dicken, Sarah Larkin Lewis, and Kaitlyn Holbrook.

The South Easter Louisiana are led by Makayla Hicks and Mia Sauers, who saved them from the shutout with a 41-39, 18-21, 15-11 victory last weekend. Maggie Paiva and Aspen Steele are expected to play pivotal roles again for the Lady Lions while Anne Brauckmiller and Aly Alfonso will be the freshmen to watch out for.

