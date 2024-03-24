LSU win SEC Championships for 5th time after beating Kentucky, Alabama, and Florida

The LSU Gymnastics team recently won its fifth SEC Championships title on March 23 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Tigers defeated three college teams; Alabama Crimson Tide, University of Kentucky Wildcats, and Florida Gators on Saturday night. They also received several individual awards for their performances.

The recent SEC Championships saw top seed Team LSU dominating with a score of 198.075 compared to Alabama’s 197.750, Kentucky’s 197.600, and Florida’s 197.300.

Moreover, Tigers' senior and 2021 NCAA vault champion Haleigh Bryant was honored with the all-around and vault title. Gymnast Ashley Cowan became the uneven parallel bars champion. Another LSU stunner came from freshman Konnor McClain, who dominated the balance beam as the only gymnast to score a perfect 10 in the entire championship.

The first rotation witnessed power-packed performances from LSU and Alabama, which tied them in the first position for 49.475. The Tigers experienced the same drill with the Wildcats in the second rotation, with a score of 98.925.

The third rotation saw tremendous efforts from freshman Konnor McClain’s perfect 10 on the balance beam. However, despite her effortless routine, Kentucky entered the final rotation with a .025 lead.

Without a flinch, the Tigers displayed the best of their floor routine performances in the final round. Konnor McClain, first in the lineup, set the stage for her teammates scoring 9.925. Fellow freshman Amari Drayton added 9.850, passing the baton to KJ Johnson, who scored 9.975.

Tigers' gymnast Aleah Finnegan continued the streak by securing a 9.775, followed by Haleigh Bryant’s 9.950. The final blow came Kiya Johnson’s 9.975, which declared LSU the 2024 Southeastern Conference gymnastics champions.

LSU women’s Gymnastics tops no. 1 in national attendance rankings

On March 19, Tuesday, LSU Gymnastics created a historic record for ranking no.1 in its national attendance in 2024. In fact, it closed its regular season with a total of 75000 Tiger fans showing up at Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) in Baton Rouge this year.

In 2024, they had back-to-back sell-out crowds for three matches during the home meets. Ahead of the season, the Tigers had 8,000 season tickets sold out.

This is the second time Tigers has topped its attendance ranking. It achieved the feat initially in 2022, dethroning Utah.

Elated by the love from fans, head coach Jay Clark thanked the Tigers’ fan base.

“Our fan base continues to show why this is the best place in the country to be a collegiate athlete,”

He added

“We are so grateful to our fan base for their loyalty and for the enthusiasm in which they come out. The PMAC is truly a unique environment unlike anything else in college gymnastics.” (via 4WWL)

At last, he aspired for the team to continue breaking the attendance rankings and delivering breathtaking performances from its gymnasts.