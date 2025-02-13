"Made those 17-year-old dreamers proud" - Caeleb Dressel and wife Meghan share heartfelt wishes on fourth wedding anniversary

Caeleb Dressel and wife Meghan penned heartwarming messages for each other as they celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary. The couple have been together since high school and are parents to one son.

Dressel took to his Instagram handle on Thursday to celebrate and wish Meghan on the occasion. Sharing a series of pictures of them together over the years, the Olympic champion wrote:

"Let’s keep it going!!! Happy anniversary ❤️ @meghandressel."

Trending

Meghan, who calls Caeleb the "greatest husband, partner, and dad there ever was", penned an even more adorable post and took pride in her "incredible" four years of marriage with the swimmer. Gushing over their relationship, which dates back to high school, she wrote:

"2.13.2021. Marriage really is incredible🤍 4 years, 2 babies, and a truly beautiful life built together. I think we’ve made those 17-year-old dreamers proud 🥹."

The couple met when they were both teenage competitive swimmers from neighboring Florida towns. During their early careers, they competed on the same team for Bolles School Sharks.

They were friends at first before starting to date each other. The couple got engaged in 2019 and tied the knot two years later. They welcomed their first child, son Augustus, in early 2024 and are now expecting the arrival of their second baby later this year.

"It's taught me to slow down" - Caeleb Dressel on fatherhood

Caeleb Dressel with wife Meghan at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 1 - Source: Getty

Speaking in an interview with Olympics.com last year, Caeleb Dressel admitted having found fatherhood tough to handle but termed it the best thing in the world. The nine-time Olympic champion said it had helped him to slow down.

“It’s probably hurt more than helped me as a swimmer but it's definitely taught me patience. It's taught me to slow down. The only two things I've been able to do is father stuff and swimming in the run up to Paris 2024," he said.

“It's definitely a different routine, but that doesn't mean that it's bad. It's been very fulfilling and I’ve loved stepping into that role with Megan," Caeleb Dressel added.

The effect of fatherhood was visible on the swimmer at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he failed to win an individual medal and defend his 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly, and 50m butterfly titles. However, the 28-year-old still managed to win three medals, including two golds in the relay events in front of his newborn baby.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback