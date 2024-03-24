Maile O'Keefe adjudged beam champion after helping Utah to 4th successive Pac-12 Conference victory

Utah Gymnastics team The Red Rocks claimed victory, its fourth consecutive win, at the Pac-12 Gymnastics. This is Utes' seventh win, the team has seven conference championships in its kitty, and 16 NCAA Championships since 1982.

NCAA all-around gymnastics champion Maile O'Keefe helped push the Red Rocks into the lead with a perfect 10 on the beam. This gave the young gymnast the all-time Utah record of 15 perfect scores in her career so far.

Utah Gymnastics spotlighted O'Keefe's feat on X (formerly Twitter), saying

"ICE IN HER VEINS!"

It highlighted:

"After scoring ANOTHER perfect 10, @maile_okeefe is the 2024 Pac-12 Beam Champion!"

Utah Gymnastics highlighted that the artistic gymnast claimed the top spot in their record books:

Utah Athletics also applauded the gymnastics team, stating:

"Leader. Record-Breaker. Legend. Goat."

It added:

"@Maile_Okeefe is your all-time @UtahGymnastics record holder for perfect 10s after her FIFTEENTH perfect score."

Maile O'Keefe added the perfect 10 when it was needed the most

Maile O'Keefe competes on beam balance at UCLA Pauley Pavilion in March 2023.

Carly Dockendorf, Utah Gymnastics coach, told KSL that O'Keefe, 22, had been adamant about getting another perfect 10. She said she assured the 4x NCAA event champion that she would secure it when it mattered the most:

"You are gonna get a 10 when it counts the most."

Dockendorf believes that O'Keefe is capable of a perfect 10 every time. She said:

She (O'Keefe) just wanted it so bad to the point where it kind of held her back a little bit."

O'Keefe was overwhelmed when the crowd celebrated her perfect 10 and said that she had been thinking about turning into business mode to achieve her goal of the perfect 10.

The young gymnast said:

"I was just glad after it. It's stressful, of course, especially when you're the last person up and you're having to kind of fall at that moment." (via KSL)

She added that she had gotten close at the beginning of the season:

"And then I had a like a little hitch almost. But I feel like I'm kind of finding my groove again." (via Salt Lake Tribune)

O'Keefe joined Theresa Kulikowski, legendary Red Rock gymnast, at the top of the list for the most perfect scores in a career with 14 after nailing a perfect 10 on the beam last month.

The latest perfect 10 is her 15th.