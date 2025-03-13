"Majority of American people know what a woman is"- Riley Gaines makes her feelings known as she gets major honor in the State of West Virginia

Riley Gaines expressed her feelings as West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey signed her eponymous Act, officially categorizing males and females so that women's spaces don't include biological males identifying as females. Gaines has been a frontrunner in the protest against transgender participation in women's sports since her college days.

Gaines' advocacy saw her go to great distances to fight for women's rights. In 2024, she signed a lawsuit against the NCAA for the same, joining forces with 16 student athletes. The former swimmer was even present when Republican candidate and newly elected US President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled “Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports” to ensure organizations that receive federal funding abide by Trump's view of Title IX.

The University of Kentucky alum seemed delighted in West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey's move as he signed the 'Riley Gaines Act' that defines 'male' and 'female,' officially to safeguard women-only spaces like washrooms and sports from biological men who identify themselves as women.

Gaines posted her feelings on her X handle, which read:

"Beyond honored to stand next to @wvgovernor as he signed the Riley Gaines Act today. The Riley Gaines Act defines sex-based terms like "woman" in state statute. No more unelected bureaucrats reinterpreting these words to mean what they want them to mean."

Gaines spoke to Outkick about how Donald Trump and Morrisey have significantly started making changes in the right direction.

"The majority of American people know what a woman is, and it's time our laws do too.... Contrary to what some may think, given President Trump is back in the White House, the war on woke has not been won yet. There's more work to be done, but leaders like President Trump and Governor Morrisey have paved the way."

This came a year after the 4th Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal ruled on West Virginia's decision to enforce anti-transgender sports ban on a 13-year-old girl, Becky Pepper-Jackson, from participating in the female category.

Riley Gaines opined on the passing of the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act

Riley Gaines at the Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Holds Rally In Glendale, Arizona - (Source: Getty)

Riley Gaines weighed in on how the House's majority members voting to pass the Protection of Women and Girls Act can ensure women a safe environment in workplaces. She also shouted out to two Democrats, Henry Cuellar and Vincent Gonzalez, who joined forces to support the Republicans.

"I heard that this bill is a waste of time and let me tell you the message I received when I heard that is that I'm a waste of time," Gaines said via Fox News. "Girls around the country just like me, are a waste of time, your daughters are a waste of time to all house democrats except the two who voted in favour of the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act," Gaines said.

She further added:

"Men do not belong in women's sports and with the House passage of Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act we are one step closer as a nation to making sure that not one more male athlete is able to take a trophy, a roster spot, playing time, resources or opportunity to compete from a women."

The 24-year-old Riley Gaines racked up four titles at the SEC Championships in her college competition days. She became a staunch advocate of women's rights after transgender athlete Lia Thomas denied her the fifth position despite tying her in the 200-yard race at the 2022 Nationals.

