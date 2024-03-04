"Makes sense, an opportunity for him to prove if he deserves it" - Michael Johnson on Noah Lyles' surprise 4x400m relay inclusion at World Indoors

Legendary sprinter Michael Johnson has reacted over USATF's decision to include Noah Lyles in the US 4x400m relay team at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow on Sunday. The US 4x400m relay team won silver.

Lyles' inclusion in the relay team was a preview of what is to come at the Paris Olympics for Team USA. However, it should be noted that Lyles is not a regular 400m runner, and had earlier disclosed his ambition to run for gold in the 4x400m relay at the Paris Olympics.

Johnson, who won eight World Championships gold medals and four Olympic gold medals in his career, believes that the US team putting Noah on the 4x400 makes sense, before adding:

"US indoor 400 team is weak. No finalist in the open 400."

Johnson, 56, highlighted:

"Noah has expressed a desire to run both relays in Paris. This is an opportunity for him to prove if he deserves it."

He said Lyles' inclusion in 4x4 in Paris depends on how fast he runs in an open 400 this year:

"Whether Noah is named to the 4x4 in Paris will depend on how fast he runs in an open 400 this year AND the strength level of the US 400 squad in Paris."

Johnson believes Lyles has to do a bit more to get onto the relay team in Paris.

"I made sure that I was going to give it in first": Noah Lyles on the relay

In an after-race interview with Flo Track, Lyles said he tried his best to power through and get in first.

Noah Lyles at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day Three

Sharing his feelings about the race, he remarked:

"You train so much outdoor in Lane one and then you come in indoor and now I'm talking to the boys over here. We like gosh that coming off that turn it ain't fun it's...it's really not banked that well."

Lyles also talked about his effort during the race:

"When I was trying to come off trying to keep my hips underneath me and still come down and power down, and I told my man I'm going to give it to you in first."

Believing that he proved his form and versatility, the American sprinter pointed out that he kept good on his promise and said:

"And I had to make good on my promise to make sure I didn't know where anybody else was in the race, but I made sure that I was going to give it in first."