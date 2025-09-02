“Making some aesthetic adjustments” - Simone Biles reveals sneak peek into $3 million Texas Mansion as it reaches completion

Simone Biles recently gave fans a major update about her Texas mansion. The gymnast shared a sneak-peak of her $3 million property and revealed that she's making some aesthetic changes to the house as it nears completion.Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens first broke ground on their waterfront mansion in September 2023. The property is located in Spring, Texas, where Biles grew up. Over the past two years, the Olympic champion has kept fans up to date with the progress of her home’s construction, often giving them a glimpse of decor, layout, and more.Most recently, Simone Biles revealed that she's making some adjustments to her Texas mansion. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared glimpses of a room and corridor that seem to be getting a makeover, writing,“Making some minor aesthetic adjustments.”Via @simonebiles on InstagramSimone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens met in 2020. They got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2022 and were married a year later. Owens plays for the Chicago Bears in the NFL and the couple are currently staying in Chicago as they wait for the completion of their Texas mansion.Simone Biles shares glimpses of her outing at the US OpenBiles at the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships (Image Source: Getty)Since the Paris Olympics, Simone Biles has been enjoying some time away from gymnastics. As she takes a break from her sport, the American recently headed to the US Open to catch some tennis action. She shared snaps of her outing at the Grand Slam on Instagram, writing,“Causing a racquet.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile at the US Open, Biles heaped praise on fellow Olympian and two-time Grand Slam winner Coco Gauff, telling ESPN,“She’s incredible, amazing and it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so it’s just such a privilege to watch her on home soil and watch black girl magic. [I admire] her grace and humility. She is amazing on and off the court and I think that says a lot about who she is as a person, so it’s a privilege to watch that in person.”In turn, Gauff was quick to show her gratitude to Biles, admitting in an on-court interview that the gymnast’s presence in the audience helped her pull through her match, saying,“Honestly I saw her, and I don’t know if she’s up there, but she helped me pull it out. She's an inspiration and her presence definitely did help me today.”After Coco Gauff’s third round win over Donna Vekic at the US Open, the tennis star met Simone Biles and the duo shared a heartwarming moment as they enjoyed each other's company.