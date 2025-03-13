Mallory Swanson ruled out of NWSL season opener despite attending her husband Dansby Swanson's MLB spring training

Dansby Swanson's wife, Mallory Swanson, was present in her husband's spring training camp, but her team announced she would miss the NWSL season opener on Friday, March 14, for personal reasons. The Chicago Red Stars came fresh off a year that saw her win Olympic gold with the USWNT.

Ad

Swanson was named to the Red Stars roster in the 2021 NFL Draft. She debuted with the club at the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup and eventually became the second-most valuable player in the NWSL behind OL Reign's Jess Fishlock that year. Swanson, who started her senior career with the USWNT in 2016, made her Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Games.

Her 59th-minute goal made her the youngest US player to score at the quadrennial Games. The 26-year-old was also part of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup's title-winning team. Tearing her left patella tendon in a match in early 2023 sidelined Mallory Swanson until 2024. She returned for the SheBelievesCup, building her way to the Paris Games.

Ad

Trending

However, she has been missing pre-season games in 2025 due to personal reasons and would reportedly even miss the Chicago Red Stars' NWSL season opener.

However, a verified source confirmed that the Olympic gold medalist was in attendance at her husband and standout MLB shortstop, Dansby Swanson's spring training.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Chicago Red Stars will take the field against the defending champions Orlando Pride on Sunday, March 16. Last November, Orlando defeated the Washington Spirit to take the 2024 NWSL titles.

Mallory Swanson expressed gratitude to her club and fans for supporting her absence for private reasons

Mallory Swanson at the Iceland v United States - (Source: Getty)

Mallory Swanson began her college career in 2017, playing with the Washington Spirit for three seasons before shifting to Sky Blue FC. Later in 2020, Sky Blue traded her and Sarah Woldmoe to the Chicago squad. In her fifth season with the Red Stars, the Colorado-born shared she has been facing some issues that are postponing her return to the field.

Ad

Since Swanson sat out of the preseason, she expressed her gratitude to the club and fans for being patient as she anticipated her comeback in the coming days.

"I'd like to thank the club and the fans for their understanding during this time. I appreciate the kindness and encouragement from my teammates and all the Stars staff and hope to be back with the team and playing in front of our fans as soon as I can," Swanson said in a statement.

The 26-year-old was named a finalist for the NSWL MVP award in 2022 after an impressive debut season with the Chicago Red Stars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback