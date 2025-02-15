Merritt Beason, Kennedi Orr, Andi Jackson, Laney Choboy, and other volleyball players have shared their reactions to Bergen Reilly’s moments with boyfriend Cale Jacobsen on Valentine’s Day. Jacobsen is currently a sophomore who represents the Nebraska basketball program.

On Valentine’s Day, Reilly posted adorable glimpses of herself with the basketball player, sharing photos on her Instagram handle by captioning the post:

“Same man, same pics, just a year later💌💌”

Former Nebraska volleyball player and now Atlanta Vibe athlete, Merritt Beason, reacted to the couple’s pictures with an affectionate comment, writing:

“How cutie”

Another former Nebraska volleyball player Kennedi Orr playfully expressed her admiration for the couple, writing:

"Mama y papa”

Junior Andi Jackson got emotional seeing the post as she reacted with emojis:

“🥹🥹🥹”

Laney Choboy, another junior, shared her reaction to the post, adding:

“Awwww”

Freshman Keri Leimbach also chimed in:

“Mom and dad,” she wrote.

Reilly’s boyfriend, Cale Jacobsen, also reacted to the post by adding red-heart emojis.

“❤️❤️❤️,” he mentioned.

Screenshot of Beason and other athlete reactions. Credits - Instagram/ bergenreilly post comments

Bergen Reilly, who is now in her junior year, played an instrumental role in helping the team reach the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship semifinals in 2024. Additionally, her notable accomplishments include winning back-to-back Big Ten Setter of the Year awards during her freshman and sophomore years.

Merritt Beason reacts to Bergen Reilly’s farewell message to departing Nebraska Volleyball seniors

Merritt Beason at the NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship 2023. (Photo: Getty Images)

Bergen Reilly penned a farewell message to volleyball seniors, including Merritt Beason, Lexi Rodriguez, Kennedi Orr, Lindsay Krause, and Leyla Blackwell, after Nebraska fell short of reaching the finals of the 2024 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championships. On December 27, she shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, captioning it:

“Words cannot express how thankful I am for this group of women. I will cherish the memories made and the bonds created this year forever. To Lexi, Merritt, Kenna, Lindsay, and Leyla, you all have had such an impact on me, this program, and the sport of volleyball as a whole.”

“You have turned this team into a family. Nebraska won’t be the same without you five, but I will forever be thankful that I got to share the court with you all,” she further mentioned.

Beason reacted to this appreciation post by the Nebraska volleyball junior, adding:

“I love u bergy”

Screenshot of Merritt Beason’s comment. Credits - IG/ bergenreilly

Notably, during the 2024 and 2023 seasons, Beason served as the co-captain of the Nebraska Volleyball alongside Lexi Rodriguez.

