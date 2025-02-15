"Man really went to college after Olympics and failed stints in WWE & NFL" - Fans react as Gable Steveson extends winning streak to 63

Wrestling fans were all over Gable Steveson after the wrestler won his 63rd consecutive bout during the Minnesota Gophers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes dual on Friday night. While he secured a 19-3 technical fall over No. 11 Ben Kueter, the Gophers lost the duel 11-23.

Ad

Steveson returned to the Gophers after a two-and-a-half-year break in November last year. He had signed with the Buffalo Bills after the premature end of his WWE career but was cut back from the squad before the start of the season.

The two-time NCAA heavyweight champion triumphed in his first home match last year, securing a 20-4 technical fall victory over North Dakota State's Taye Ghadiali, Now, in the final home match of his career, the 24-year-old secured a 19-3 win over Iowa's Keuter and it only needed him two minutes, 48 seconds.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, Steveson, who took down Keuter four times and scored seven near-fall points, was under fire from fans on social age with concerns over his age gap with the rest of college wrestling.

"I understand Gable had another year of eligibility.... but fuck man who is this fair too. Bro is taking a year abroad just to traumatize the youth lol," a user wrote

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another user trolled Steveson for wrestling 'teenage' wrestlers after 'failing' in NFL and WWE.

"This man Gable Steveson really went back to college after the Olympics and failed stints in WWE and the NFL to wrestle teenagers 😭😭😭," the wrote

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some more reactions:

"Gable Steveson too old to be on his parent’s insurance anymore wrestling college kids that grew up with iPhones. Embarrassing lmao," a user wrote

"GABLE STEVESON GET A JOBBBBB," another user wrote

"This is like LeBron going to college in his prime and balling," a user joked

"For all the people mentioning his route… he followed NCAA criteria. He is still eligible. He won an OLYMPIC gold medal. He’s one of the baddest wrestlers in the world. Don’t put him down, let him compete and elevate the sport," a fan noted

Ad

Gable Steveson intends to return to NFL and crack the 53-man roster this time

Gable Steveson during Buffalo Bills Mandatory Minicamp - Source: Getty

Gable Steveson's collegiate career with the Minnesota Gophers is nearing its end next month, and the 24-year-old intends to give one more shot to football during the offseason training. Speaking in an interview with CBS Sports, he said:

Ad

"I feel that being with Buffalo went really well and it was a great experience. Hopefully I get to, after this season, get back to it and kind of get a full offseason with a team and go into training camp and hopefully I can crack a 53-man [roster]."

Steveson joined the Bills as a developmental prospect in May. He was waived just before the deadline to release the 53-man roster. He hopes to land on the practice squad with Buffalo or another team when he returns later this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback