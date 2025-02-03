Manchester United fan Usain Bolt makes his feelings known as godson NJJ dons jersey of Manchester City star

Usain Bolt had a light-hearted time with his godson, Nugent Walker, and teased him as the latter wore a Manchester City jersey. The nine-year-old was born to Bolt's close friend and agent, N.J. Walker.

Bolt, the most decorated track and field male athlete in history with multiple world records to his name, is a father to daughter, Olympia Lightning, and sons, Saint Leo and Thunder Bolt. Besides that, he is the godfather of NJJ, a young boy of nine who has won hearts with his impressive football and track skills. He made waves by once scoring ten individual goals in a football match and clocking blazing speed in his junior track events.

Trending

In a recent Instagram post, the eight-time Olympic gold medalist hilariously pulled NJJ's leg while trying to remove Manchester City's football icon, Erling Haaland's jersey.

"What kind of s*** have you got? What is this?" he jokingly asked the little boy.

The post caption read:

"Ppl my god son NJJ sell me out… man a wear the wrong jersey"

Usain Bolt has always been vocal about his love for football. In 2018, he was in a trial with the Australian football club Central Coast Mariners, scoring two goals for the team in a friendly match but ended his stint before the season began.

However, as per a 2016 article (via the Guardian), Bolt expressed his wish to play for Manchester United.

"For me, if I could get to play for Manchester United, that would be like a dream come true. Yes, that would be epic.”

Usain Bolt has been constant in his godson NJJ's track events

Bolt rocking his iconic pose at the Montblanc Presents The Laureus World Sports Awards 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Usain Bolt, widely considered the greatest sprinter of all time, retired from track and field in 2017. However, he ensured supporting his godson NJJ in his athletic pursuits. In May 2023, the 38-year-old shared a video of the latter running faster than the others, eventually winning the feat, while Bolt cheered on his at the top of his voice.

"Yes i’m one of those uncles who’s shouting down the place #godson," his Instagram caption read.

A year later, the little boy displayed impressive speed in the Class 2 Boys 60m heats, garnering the attention of his godfather.

"Hot foot…Keep having fun my G," the latter posted on his X handle.

Expand Tweet

Usain Bolt received the acclaim 'Lightning Bolt' for his achievements on the track. He won four Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year and three BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year honors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback