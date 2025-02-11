"Marking the end of this chapter"- Penn State Volleyball coach  Katie Schumacher-Cawley pens heartfelt note as she completes chemotherapy

Penn State Volleyball coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley penned a heartfelt note after completing her chemotherapy sessions. The former American volleyball player-turned-coach expressed gratitude for receiving immense support from her family and friends during tough times.

Schumacher-Cawley recently created history by becoming the first female coach to lead a team to win the NCAA Division 1 women's volleyball championships. She received great praise from fans and Penn State Volleyball supporters for her relentless effort in conducting practice sessions as well as supporting the team from the sidelines despite her ongoing treatments for breast cancer.

Over a month after the conclusion of the NCAA Division 1 women's volleyball championships and leading the Penn State Volleyball team to victory, Katie Schumacher-Cawley took to Instagram to share some good news with her followers. The American coach revealed that she completed six rounds of chemotherapy and finally rang the bell thereby concluding that phase of her life.

Schumacher-Cawley thanked her doctors who helped her when she panicked and was overwhelmed with emotions. Moreover, she shed light on how the player's heartfelt notes and support helped her during tough times.

"Well, we did it! Six rounds of chemo—done! Today, I rang the bell, marking the end of this chapter. What a journey it has been. There truly are no words to express how deeply grateful I am for the unwavering support from every corner of my life," she wrote.

"My players—your energy, your humor, your presence every single day fueled me in ways you may never fully understand. You have each left an impact, and for that, I am forever grateful. To my former players at UIC and UPenn, and my sisters from PSU—your constant check-ins, heartfelt notes, thoughtful gifts, and unwavering support mean more than you know," she added.

Furthermore, Schumacher-Cawley thanked the parents who helped her husband take care of her children while she was undergoing treatment.

Katie Schumacher-Cawley on creating history in this NCAA season

Katie Schumacher-Cawley after winning the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

In an interview with CNN, Katie Schumacher-Cawley expressed her thoughts after winning the NCAA Division 1 women's volleyball title. She expressed her gratitude for receiving the opportunity to lead the team and shed light on how she was inspired by several women who paved the way for her to achieve the feat.

Schumacher-Cawley thanked the Penn State players, the support staff, and the fans for their unwavering support throughout the season.

“There have been so many before me and that have paved the way for me.I’m so grateful and hopefully there will be more in the future that will want to coach and be a part of it," she said (as quoted by CNN).

She expressed her desire to inspire the upcoming generations of women to continue their pursuit of greatness and create a long-lasting impact in the field of women's sports.

