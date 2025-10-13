Masai Russell, Keely Hodgkinson, Favor Ofili and other athletes react as Abby Steiner announces engagement to Beck O Daniel

Athletes recently reacted to a pleasant news shared by former world champion sprinter Abby Steiner. The 26-year-old athlete is getting married to collegiate athlete Beck O'Daniel, who also represented the Kentucky Wildcats team in collegiate athletics like Steiner. Steiner some snaps from her engagement on her Instagram profile. The former world champion sprinter posted two photos, where one showed the couple's engagement rings, and the other shared an intimate moment between the two. Steiner captioned her Instagram post as, &quot;We’re getting married!!!!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBeck O'Daniel also revealed his love for Steiner as he shared some more pics with her on his Instagram profile. He wrote in the caption, &quot;Looks like it is time for another O’Daniel wedding! Finally worked up the nerve to put a ring on it. Can’t wait to officially bring my best friend into the family ❤️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAthletes reacted to this joyous news by sharing their thoughts in Abby Steiner's comment section. American runner Emily Infield simply wrote, &quot;😍Congrats!!&quot;Nigerian sprinting sensation Favour Ofili posted in the comments section, &quot;Congratulations ❤️❤️&quot;Screengrab of reactions on Abby Steiner's engagement [Image Source : Abby Steiner's Instagram]Canadian hammer thrower Camryn Rogers couldn't hold her excitement as she wrote, &quot;Omg congratulations!!!&quot;Olympic champion hurdler Masai Russell also sent her regards as she wrote, &quot;🥹❤️ happy for you both&quot;Even Keely Hodgkinson blessed the couple as she commented, &quot;Congratulations!!!!😍&quot;Abby Steiner has taken a break from athletics for now. She will be focusing on completing her degree in Exercise Science from the University of South Carolina. All about Abby Steiner and her achievements A glimpse of Abby Steiner's profile as an athlete [Image Source : Getty]Born on November 24, 1999, in Dublin, Ohio, Abby Kathryn Steiner initially went into soccer. It was only in eighth grade that she decided to pursue track and field.Steiner joined the University of Kentucky on a dual sports scholarship in 2018, pursuing both soccer and athletics. The American sprinter later focused completely on track and field after gaining success in collegiate athletics.Abby Steiner gained worldwide recognition for her performance at the 2022 World Championships held in Eugene, Oregon. Though Steiner missed out on an individual medal in the women's 200m finals, the American sprinter contributed to two gold medals in the women's 4x100m relay and the women's 4x400m relay events, respectively.Abby Steiner also participated in the USATF trials for the Paris Olympics last year. However, she could only manage a best of 22.24 seconds, as she finished sixth in the women's 200m finals.