  Masai Russell, Keely Hodgkinson, Favor Ofili and other athletes react as Abby Steiner announces engagement to Beck O Daniel

Masai Russell, Keely Hodgkinson, Favor Ofili and other athletes react as Abby Steiner announces engagement to Beck O Daniel

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Oct 13, 2025 03:02 GMT
Athletes react on Abby Steiner
Athletes react on Abby Steiner's engagement to Beck O Daniel [Image Source : Beck ODaniel's Instagram]

Athletes recently reacted to a pleasant news shared by former world champion sprinter Abby Steiner. The 26-year-old athlete is getting married to collegiate athlete Beck O'Daniel, who also represented the Kentucky Wildcats team in collegiate athletics like Steiner.

Steiner some snaps from her engagement on her Instagram profile. The former world champion sprinter posted two photos, where one showed the couple's engagement rings, and the other shared an intimate moment between the two.

Steiner captioned her Instagram post as,

"We’re getting married!!!!"
Beck O'Daniel also revealed his love for Steiner as he shared some more pics with her on his Instagram profile. He wrote in the caption,

"Looks like it is time for another O’Daniel wedding! Finally worked up the nerve to put a ring on it. Can’t wait to officially bring my best friend into the family ❤️"
Athletes reacted to this joyous news by sharing their thoughts in Abby Steiner's comment section. American runner Emily Infield simply wrote,

"😍Congrats!!"

Nigerian sprinting sensation Favour Ofili posted in the comments section,

"Congratulations ❤️❤️"
Screengrab of reactions on Abby Steiner&#039;s engagement [Image Source : Abby Steiner&#039;s Instagram]
Screengrab of reactions on Abby Steiner's engagement [Image Source : Abby Steiner's Instagram]

Canadian hammer thrower Camryn Rogers couldn't hold her excitement as she wrote,

"Omg congratulations!!!"

Olympic champion hurdler Masai Russell also sent her regards as she wrote,

"🥹❤️ happy for you both"

Even Keely Hodgkinson blessed the couple as she commented,

"Congratulations!!!!😍"

Abby Steiner has taken a break from athletics for now. She will be focusing on completing her degree in Exercise Science from the University of South Carolina.

All about Abby Steiner and her achievements

A glimpse of Abby Steiner&#039;s profile as an athlete [Image Source : Getty]
A glimpse of Abby Steiner's profile as an athlete [Image Source : Getty]

Born on November 24, 1999, in Dublin, Ohio, Abby Kathryn Steiner initially went into soccer. It was only in eighth grade that she decided to pursue track and field.

Steiner joined the University of Kentucky on a dual sports scholarship in 2018, pursuing both soccer and athletics. The American sprinter later focused completely on track and field after gaining success in collegiate athletics.

Abby Steiner gained worldwide recognition for her performance at the 2022 World Championships held in Eugene, Oregon. Though Steiner missed out on an individual medal in the women's 200m finals, the American sprinter contributed to two gold medals in the women's 4x100m relay and the women's 4x400m relay events, respectively.

Abby Steiner also participated in the USATF trials for the Paris Olympics last year. However, she could only manage a best of 22.24 seconds, as she finished sixth in the women's 200m finals.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

