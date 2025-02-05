Masai Russell shares two-word reaction to Ronnie Baker's 60m victory at Czech Indoor Gala

Masai Russell shared her reaction to Ronnie Baker's performance at the Czech Indoor Gala event 2025. The Olympic gold medal-winning hurdler and sprinter expressed her elation via her Instagram stories.

At the Czech Indoor Gala event, Baker won the 60m sprint event and tied the season's world-leading time. Baker came first and clocked a time of 6.50s; Reynier Mena of Cuba came second and Romell Glave of Britain clinched the third place.

Masai Russell wrote, “Yeah Ronnie!!!!”

Screenshot of Masai Russell's Instagram post

Russell won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics in the 100m hurdles event. She clocked a time of 12.33 seconds to defeat Cyrena Samba-Mayela.

Baker, meanwhile, earned his first gold medal in the 4x100m at the IAAF World Athletics Relays, which took place in Nassau, Bahamas in 2017. He was also the winner of the 60m event in the World Athletics Indoor Tour in 2020. Baker completed his collegiate career with TCU Horned Frogs, and at the 2015 NCAA Indoor Championships, he secured first place in the 60m event. Baker secured the same feat in 2016 and also competed in the Tokyo Olympics.

He is also the third fastest American in Olympic history in the 100m, having clocked a time of 9.83s in the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Masai Russell reflected back on embracing change and her journey to success

Masai Russell at the Diamond League Silesia. 2024 Kamila Skolimowska Memorial. - Source: Getty

Masai Russell competed for the Kentucky Wildcats during her impressive collegiate career. The acclaimed sprinter and hurdler also shared her thoughts regarding her wins, losses, and reaching the top. During her appearance on the Ready Set Go podcast (October 2024), she opened up on her road to success.

“It's one day or one moment that can humble you, and then you have to reset and come back. Just seeing that video paired with my Olympic win was just like crazy. And it was not even a year that the role had just changed. And I was just, you know, not making it to the final to becoming the Olympic champion,” she said. [0:38 onwards]

Russell revealed her past limitations and shared that it was a sentimental time for her. Additionally, the track star shared that she is a “very transparent person” and forwarded the message of highs and lows of the track world. Russell graduated from Kentucky University with a degree in health science and also attended Bullis School.

