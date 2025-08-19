  • home icon
  Masai Russell, Tara Davis-Woodhall and other send comforting messages as Rhasidat Adeleke announces heartbreaking end to season

Masai Russell, Tara Davis-Woodhall and other send comforting messages as Rhasidat Adeleke announces heartbreaking end to season

By Nancy Singh
Published Aug 19, 2025 06:34 GMT
Silesia Diamond League Meeting 2024 In Chorzow - Source: Getty
The Irish athlete, Rhasidat Adeleke - Source: Getty

Rhasidat Adeleke recently announced the conclusion of her 2025 season, citing injuries and setbacks. This heartbreaking news garnered the attention of multiple athletes in the track community, including Tara Davis-Woodhall and Masai Russell, who sent heartfelt wishes for the Irish athlete.

Adeleke was last seen in action at the London Diamond League, which took place on July 19, 2025, at the London Stadium. She ran in the 200m dash, where she earned a fourth-place finish after clocking a time of 22.52s, which marked her season's best time. The first three positions were claimed by Julien Alfred, Dina Asher-Smith, and Amy Hunt, who registered times of 21.71s, 22.25s, and 22.31s, respectively.

Days after this performance, the Irish sprinter announced a heartbreaking end to her 2025 season, revealing that she has been struggling to stay in her form this season and will take time to rest to show up in her best form in the next season. Taking to her Instagram handle, Adeleke shared a picture of herself on the track and penned a lengthy note announcing the withdrawal in the caption that read:

"This season has tested me in more ways than I ever anticipated. Lingering injuries & continuous setbacks made it increasingly difficult to train & perform at the level I expect from myself. Following yet another recent roadblock, I’m saddened to share that I’m unable to finish out this season. I’ll take this time to heal, recover and do what’s necessary so I can show up next season as my best self, mind and body," wrote Rhasidat Adeleke.
Here is the full caption:

This captured the attention of several track athletes, who shared their best wishes with Adeleke. One of them was Masai Russell, who wrote a heartfelt note in the comment section that read:

"My heart goes out to you sis ❤️ heal up mentally and physically!"
Russell&#039;s comment on Instagram
Following her, the long-jump Olympic champion, Tara Davis-Woodhall, also wrote a heartwarming message for the Irish athlete that read:

"Love youuuu."
Davis-Woodhall&#039;s comment on Instagram
Adding to them, the British track athlete, Daryll Neita, also shared some emojis in the comment section, showing her love for Adeleke.

"❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥"
Neita&#039;s comment on Instagram
Along similar lines, another athlete, Jaydon Hibbert, also left a comment that read:

"💕💕"
Jaydon Hilbert&#039;s comment on Instagram
Noah Lyles' fiancée and Jamaican athlete, Junelle Bromfield, also penned two emojis in the comment section that read:

"🙏🏿🙏🏿"
Bromfield&#039;s comment on Instagram
When Michael Johnson analysed Rhasidat Adeleke's technique at the 2023 NCAATF Championships

The track and field legend Michael Johnson witnessed Rhasidat Adeleke's performance at the 2023 NCAA Division I Indoor Championships during the prelims, where she earned a second-place finish in the 400m dash. Following this race, the former athlete expressed his thoughts about the Irish athlete's form, sharing his feedback on her performance.

Taking on X, he wrote:

“Look out when she learns to use those arms. She’s carrying them instead using them to drive the legs. The difference is significant over 400. Helps increase speed and reduce fatigue," wrote Johnson.

This feedback was taken positively by Rhasidat Adeleke, as she used it to improve her form and also spoke about it in an interview last year. She revealed that including Johnson's feedback in her training regime made her understand how it helped her performance.

