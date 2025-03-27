Maurie Plant Meet 2025: Schedule, where to watch, live streaming and more

The 2025 Maurie Plant Meet is set to take center stage at Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne on March 29. This is the first major meet of the outdoor season and the opening World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event.

The event is being staged alongside the Melbourne Invitational, which is a part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze series. However, the invitational events begin at 5:48 PM AEDT, while the Maurie Plant Meet kicks off at 5:30 PM AEDT beginning with the women’s javelin throw featuring local favorites Kelsey-Lee Barber and Mackenzie Little.

The main attractions in the track events include reigning Olympic 200m gold medalist Letsile Tebogo, young prodigies Gout Gout and Sam Ruthe, and middle-distance runners Peter Bol and Olli Hoare, among others. The 400m dash is expected to be one of the most exciting contests, with Tebogo facing his Olympic relay silver medal teammates, Bayapo Ndori and Leungo Scotch.

Meanwhile, the former world champion Eleanor Patterson will head into the event as the one to beat in the women’s high jump. Patterson was brilliant during the indoor season where she won the silver medal at the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships with a clearance of 1.97m.

With this, let’s look at the full schedule and streaming platforms for the event -

Schedule for the 2025 Maurie Plant Meet (All times in AEDT)

Eleanor Patterson at World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Below is the schedule for both the Maurie Plant Meet and Melbourne Invitational events. All the timings are in Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT). AEDT is 15 hours ahead of Eastern Time (EST).

Main Program (Gold events)

5:30 PM - Women's Javelin Throw (600g) Final

6:42 PM - Men's Discus (2kg) Final

7:08 PM - Women's 100m (83.8cm / 8.5m) Hurdles

7:11 PM - Women's High Jump Final

7:18 PM - Women's 3000m Final

7:28 PM - Men's High Jump Final

7:38 PM - Men's 400m Final

7:42 PM - Men's Triple Jump Final

7:48 PM - Women's 1500m Final

7:53 PM - Women's Hammer Throw (4kg) Final

8:01 PM - Men's 5000m Final

8:28 PM - Women's 200m Final

8:38 PM - Men's 1500m Final (John Landy Memorial)

8:54 PM - Men's 200m Final (Peter Norman Memorial)

Invitational meet (Bronze events)

5:48 PM - Men’s Ambulant 100m Final

5:56 PM - Women’s Ambulant 100m Final

6:04 PM - Women’s 100m Final

6:12 PM - Men’s 100m Final

6:22 PM - Women’s 400m Final

6:30 PM - Men’s 800m Final

6:38 PM - Women’s 800m Final

6:48 PM - Men’s 110m hurdles

Where to watch and livestream details for the Maurie Plant Meet

Australia’s Channel 7 will broadcast the event live, while 7plus will stream the competition. Notably, the streaming service is free and does not require a subscription.

