"Maybe after track, you'll be my wife" - Noah Lyles' girlfriend Junelle Bromfield reflects on the athlete's bold claim at the World Championships

Noah Lyles' girlfriend Junelle Bromfield recently reflected on the American sprinter's bold claim at the 2022 World Championships. The couple kept their relationship under wrap for a brief period.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2023 when Junelle Bromfield was seen cheering for the American sprinter in the stands at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. After securing the 100m victory, Lyles was seen running towards his girlfriend and sharing a warm moment by embracing her.

Although the couple started texting each other in 2018, with the Jamaican being the one to initiate, their romantic journey began flourishing in 2022. During the recent conversation on Asafa Powell's "The Powells" podcast, Bromfield reflected on Lyles making bold claims at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene.

Looking back at the Championships in Eugene, she recalled the challenges of meeting each other due to packed schedules, but they still met for breakfast, when Lyles stated confident affirmations.

"At the World Championship, it was hard to meet because with our group we do Recovery everything. Your entire day is basically taken up. So we're trying to go to breakfast and so on. And it was still hard and he said well maybe after the track you'll be my wife and I was like okay he's serious, he wants a girlfriend," Bromfield said (at 16:00).

"I'm very defensive" - Noah Lyles remembers his initial conversations with his girlfriend Junelle Bromfield

Noah Lyles looked back at the initial stages of the conversation with his girlfriend Junelle Bromfield. The American sprinter stated that he played "hard to get" when the Jamaican sprinter texted him.

During the same podcast, where Noah Lyles and Bromfield were seen wearing matching Jamaican t-shirts, he stated that he was cautious about sharing his number because he just set a world record and didn't want anyone to take advantage of him.

"So 2017, she slides into my DMs, you know we started chitchatting a little bit. I'm very defensive you know, I'm young to the scene and I'm over here thinking you know as she puts it, I just broke the 300 indoor world record I can't be just be giving my number out to nobody you never know who is trying to advantage," Lyles said. (at 3:48).

After their first date in 2018 didn't work out, the couple reconnected for a second date in 2022, and that's when their romance truly blossomed.

