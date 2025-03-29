Meet Alysa Liu, the 19-year-old figure skater who came out of retirement to become first American to win World Championships in nearly 2 decades

Alysa Liu scripted history on her return to the professional figure skating, becoming the first American in 19 years to win the gold medal at the World Championships. She has retired from the sport in 2022 and announced her return in March 2024.

Liu made her senior debut at the 2019 US Championships and became the youngest skater to win the U.S. senior women's title. She made her World Championships in 2020 but failed to deliver a medal.

The 19-year-old faced another failure at the 2021 World Championships but triumphed with a bronze medal at the 2022 edition in Montpelier, becoming the only second American to win a medal since 2006. Liu announced her retirement after the Championships with her coach, Phillip DiGuglielm, suggesting she felt she had achieved all of her dreams in the sport.

However, a world title was pending, and Liu announced her return in March 2024. She made her comeback at the 2024 CS Budapest Trophy, placing first in the short program. The American produced a beautiful skate to “MacArthur Park Suite” at the 2025 World Championships in Boston, finishing with a total of 222.97 points across both the short program and free skate programs to win her maiden title.

Lee finished five points ahead of Japan's Kaori Sakamoto for the win, becoming the first American female skater to win the title since Kimmie Meissner in 2006. The 19-year-old was in disbelief at being declared the winner, asking (via NPR):

"What the hell? I don't know. I don't know how to process this."

While Liu didn't anticipate winning the title, it meant a lot to the 19-year-old.

"I mean, it means so much to me and everything I've been through," Liu said. "My last skating experience, my time away and this time around — I'm so happy, I guess. I'm mostly glad I could put out two of my best performances."

Liu was followed by her two teammates, Isabeau Levito and Amber Glenn, for fourth and fifth place to conclude an impressive campaign for female US Figure Skating.

"I wouldn't say she's changed" - Kaori Sakamoto on Alysa Liu

ISU World Figure Skating Championships - Boston

Alysa Liu winning the World Championships also meant Japan's Kaori Sakamoto was denied her fourth consecutive World title. However, Sakamoto was beyond happy for the returning skater and gave her a tight hug after the results were declared.

The pair stood together on the podium at the 2022 World Championships, and as they shared the moment again on Friday, Sakamoto noted that Liu hadn't changed in these years.

"She went away and now she's back, and the world champion," Sakamoto said (via NPR). "I wouldn't say she's changed. Her cheerfulness and kindness and the way she's always happy brought her to the stop step of the podium."

Sakomoto is one of the most successful figure skaters in the world, and has two Olympic medals to her name. The 24-year-old has also won a World silver medal in addition to the three titles.

