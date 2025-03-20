Meet Morgan Hurd - All about the 23-year-old NCAA champion who was inducted in the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame

Morgan Hurd is a former Florida Gators gymnast who recently received the honor of being inducted into the 2025 Hall of Fame alongside five other notable mentions. The six members will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 9, in New Orleans, Louisiana, during a ceremony held at the 2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

Along with her remarkable collegiate career, she has also enjoyed a notable elite gymnastics journey, having been a member of the U.S. Women's National team member for five years. Hurd joined the Gators Gymnastics as a freshman in 2022 but had to stay dormant from the mat after enduring a right anterior cruciate ligament injury.

As a junior Gator in 2024, she recorded a collegiate floor exercise best of 9.95 points in a meet against Kentucky and posted the collegiate best for the balance beam after collecting 9.825 points at the Auburn dual. In the same year, Hurd was honored with the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) Scholastic All-American and Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll.

Following her appearance in her junior year, she opted out of her eligibility and stopped competing for the Gators while stepping into the new role of photographer and content creator for the program.

Morgan Hurd Family, senior gymnastics journey and achievements

Born in Wuzhou, China on July 18, 2001, Morgan Hurd was adopted by her mother Sherri right before her first birthday. She enrolled in gymnastics as a three-year-old. Hurd joined the American national team in 2017 and enjoyed a successful debut year.

At the 2017 World Championships in Montreal, Canada, she clinched the all-around gold medal, marking her prospect, and won a silver medal in the balance beam event. A year later, at the Championships, she led the team to the top place on the podium in Doha, Qatar. She also bagged silver and bronze medals in floor and all-around events at the same championships.

"For being the core of our Friday nights" - Morgan Hurd expresses her gratitude towards Florida Gators gymnastics fans

Following her appearances for the Gators as a gymnast, Morgan Hurd is now seen assisting the team in a new role of photographer and content creator. Following the conclusion of the regular 2025 NCAA season, Hurd expressed her gratitude towards the fans for showing up in great numbers on Friday nights. She shared a few pictures of herself, serving as both gymnast and content creator for the team, and wrote:

"And just like that, it’s time for our final show in the odome. thank you Gator Nation for being the core of our Friday nights these past few years <3"

Morgan Hurd's other major international feat also includes securing the all-around title at the 2019 Tokyo World Cup.

