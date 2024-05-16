Meeting Citta Di Savona 2024 Results: Mattia Furlani cruised to victory with a world junior record in Long Jump

The Meeting Citta Di Savona 2024 commenced with full force on May 15, 2024. It was held in the city of Savona in Italy and the spectators got their time's worth. the tournament first took place in 2012 and ever since then, it has witnessed powerful performances by some of the elite Italian athletes and other track and field athletes from all around the world.

The 2024 edition was ruled by some Italian athletes like Mattia Furlani, Zaynab Dosso, and Leonardo Fabbri, among others. Furlani made a world junior record after his victorious performance in the men's Long Jump. He stood atop the podium with a score of 8.36.

Dosso dominated the women's 100m race. She managed to defend her place at the top in both the heats and the finals. She clocked a blistering 11.02 to win the race ahead of her fellow contenders like Patrizia Van Der Weken and Michelle-Lee Ahye who earned the second and third positions respectively.

Leonardo Fabbri emerged as the standout performer in the men's shot put competition, securing victory with a score of 22.95. Joining him on the podium were Scott Lincoln and Kyle Blignaut, with scores of 21.14 and 20.44 respectively. The full results for all events from the Meeting Citta Di Savona 2024 have been unveiled. Let's delve into them.

Results for Meeting Citta Di Savona 2024

Women's 100m Heat 1

Patriziz Van Der Weken - 11.12 Michelle -Lee Agye - 11.19 Amy Hunt - 11.30 Anna Bongiorni - 11.39 Shania Collins - 11.50 Alessi Pavese - 11.54

Women's 100m Heat 2

Zaynab Dosso - 11.12 Geraldine Frey - 11.33 Boglarka Takacs - 11.34 Maria Isabel Perez - 11.36 Arianna De Masi - 11.42

Women's 100m Finals

Zaynab Dosso - 11.02 Patriziz Van Der Weken - 11.12 Michelle -Lee Agye - 11.16 Amy Hunt - 11.21 Geraldine Frey - 11.22 Boglarka Takacs - 11.25

Women's 200m

Maboundou Kone - 22.88 Jael Bestue - 23.04 Imke Vervaet - 23.13 Ama Pipi - 23.14 Marije Van Hunenstijn - 23.18 Chiara Melon - 23.75

Women's 400m

Sharlene Mawdsley - 51.43 Keely Hodgkinson - 51.61 Mirana Charlene Coetzee - 52.10 Anna Polinari - 52.27 Ilaria Elvira Accame - 52.94

Women's 100m Hurdles

Britany Anderson - 12.88 Sarah Lavin - 12.92 Elisa Maria Di Lazzaro - 12.99 Giada Carmassi - 13.08 Luca Kozak - 13.10 Milica Emini - 13.30

Triple Jump Women

Anna Ryzhykova - 55.83 Alice Muraro - 56.02 Eleonora Marchiando - 56.26 Linda Olivieri - 56.36 Jessie Knight - 56.44 Alessi Seramondi - 59.22

Men's 100m Heat 1

Jeremiah Azu - 10.14 Lorenzo Patta - 10.18 Trayvon Bromell - 10.34 Roberto Rigali - 10.35 Onyema Adigida - 10.64 Oliver Bromby - 10.68

Men's 100m Heat 2

Mattei Melluzzo - 10.21 Yenns Reynold Fernandez - 10.22 Jerome Blake - 10.34 Eugene Amo-Dadzie - 10.38 Andrea Bernardi - 10.62 Yassin Bandaogo - 10.67

Men's 100m Finals

Jeremiah Azu - 10.08 Yenns Reynold Fernandez - 10.19 Roberto Rigali - 10.31 Jerome Blake - 10.34 Trayvon Bromell - 10.87

Men's 200m

Reyier Mena - 20.44 William Reais - 20.71 Taymir Burnet - 20.80 Andrea Federici - 20.84 Tsebo Matsoso - 21.10 Francesco Libera - 21.34

Men's 400m

Charles Dobson - 44.46 Mihai Sorin Dringo - 45.84 Trevor Stewart - 45.99 Lewis Davey - 45.99 Brayan Lopez - 46.67 Francesco Domenico Rossi - 46.84

Men's 1500m

Ignacio Fontes - 3:36.51 Mohad Abikadar Sheik Ali - 3:37.45 Archie Davis - 3:38.83 Alessandro Lotta - 3:41.44 Sebastiano Parolini- 3:42.42 Mossia Siyoum - 3:43.32

Men's 110m Hurdles

Omar Mcleod - 13.37 Joshua Zeller - 13.42 Enrique Llopis - 13.43 Andrew Pozzi - 13.46 Hassane Fofana - 13.71 Matteo Togni - 13.90

Men's 400m Hurdles

Alastair Chalmers - 49.10 Joshua Abuaku - 49.26 Thomas Bar - 49.90 Mario Lambrughi - 50.00 Dany Brand - 50.30 Ismail Nezir - 51.05

Men's Long Jump

Mattia Furlani - 8.36 (World Junior Record) Ruswahl Samaai - 8.05 Nikithemba Hani - 7.96 Filippo Randazzo - 7.92 Daniele Leonardo In zoli - 7.90 Gabriele Chila - 7.89

Men's Shot Put

Leonardo Fabbri - 22.95 Scott Lincoln - 21.14 Kyle Blignaut - 20.44 Mesud Pezer - 19.74 Lorenzo Del Gatto - 19.37