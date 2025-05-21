Meeting Citta di Savona 2025 Results: Alaysha Johnson clinches dominant win, Colombia's Ronal Longa dips below 10s for national record

The 2025 Meeting Citta di Savona, which took place on Wednesday, May 21, saw remarkable performances from track and field athletes, with national records and meet records being broken. Events were held across multiple track disciplines, including the 100m, 200m, 110m/100m hurdles, 400m, and 400m hurdles and a few field events such as the triple jump and shot put at the World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger meet.

In the men's 100m, Colombia's Ronal Longa delivered a national record performance, clocking 9.96s, in a wind legal (1.7m/s) to win the event. He came much ahead of Italy's Lorenzo Patta (10.16s) and Dutch runner Taymir Burnet (10.22s), who secured second and third positions.

Meanwhile, Paris Olympics finalist Alaysha Johnson of the USA secured a comfortable victory in the 100m hurdles with a time of 12.61s at the Meeting Citta di Savona. Italy's Giada Carmassi (12.89s) and France's Sacha Alessandrini (12.91s) completed the podium.

Some other big names who won their respective events were Lorenzo Ndele Simonelli in the men's 110m hurdles, Leonardo Fabbri in men's shot put, Thea Lafond in the women's triple jump and Amy Grace Hunt in the women's 200m. With that, let's look at the complete results for the 2025 Meeting Citta di Savona -

Men's Results at 2025 Meeting Citta di Savona

Leonardo Fabbri at European Athletics Indoor Championships. Source: Getty

100m

Ronal Longa (COL) – 9.96s Lorenzo Patta (ITA) – 10.16s Taymir Burnet (NED) – 10.22s

110m Hurdles

Lorenzo Ndele Simonelli (ITA) – 13.24s Omar McLeod (JAM) – 13.25s Jamal Britt (USA) – 13.43s

200m

Reyner Mena (CUB) – 20.15s Ryan Zeze (FRA) – 20.50s Andrea Federici (ITA) – 20.76s

400m

Daniel Segers (BEL) - 45.28s Jean Paul Bredau (GER) - 45.59s Samuel Reardon (GBR) - 45.99s

400m Hurdles

Alessandro Sibilio (ITA) – 48.44s Vit Müller (CZE) – 49.47s Alex Knibbs (GBR) – 49.47s

1500m

Ignacio Fontes (ESP) – 3:35.85min Ossama El Kabbouri (ITA) – 3:36.65min Archie Davies (GBR) – 3:37.14min

Triple Jump

Simone Biasutti (ITA) – 16.63m Enrico Montanari (ITA) – 16.30m Chiebuka Emmanuel Ihemeje (ITA) – 16.19m

Shot Put

Leonardo Fabbri (ITA) – 21.21m Zane Sean Weir (ITA) – 20.76m Nicholas James Ponzio (ITA) – 20.06m

Women's Results at 2025 Meeting Citta di Savona

Amy Hunt with a fan UK Athletics Championships 2024. Source: Getty

100m

Boglarka Takacs (HUN) – 11.24s Lorene Dorcas Bazolo (POR) – 11.30s Gloria Hooper (ITA) – 11.35s

200m

Amy Grace Hunt (GBR) – 22.44s Julia Henriksson (SWE) – 22.94s Dalia Kaddari (ITA) – 23.09s

400m

Gabby Scott (PUR) – 51.57s Sharlene Mawdsley (IRL) – 52.00s Alessandra Bonora (ITA) – 52.86s

100m Hurdles

Alaysha Johnson (USA) – 12.61s Giada Carmassi (ITA) – 12.89s Sacha Alessandrini (FRA) – 12.91s

Triple Jump

Thea Lafond (DMA) – 14.31m Erika Giorgia Anoeta Saraceni (ITA) – 14.01m Elena Andreea Talos (ROU) – 13.95

