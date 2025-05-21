Meeting Citta di Savona 2025 Results: Alaysha Johnson clinches dominant win, Colombia's Ronal Longa dips below 10s for national record

The 2025 Meeting Citta di Savona, which took place on Wednesday, May 21, saw remarkable performances from track and field athletes, with national records and meet records being broken. Events were held across multiple track disciplines, including the 100m, 200m, 110m/100m hurdles, 400m, and 400m hurdles and a few field events such as the triple jump and shot put at the World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger meet.
In the men's 100m, Colombia's Ronal Longa delivered a national record performance, clocking 9.96s, in a wind legal (1.7m/s) to win the event. He came much ahead of Italy's Lorenzo Patta (10.16s) and Dutch runner Taymir Burnet (10.22s), who secured second and third positions.
Meanwhile, Paris Olympics finalist Alaysha Johnson of the USA secured a comfortable victory in the 100m hurdles with a time of 12.61s at the Meeting Citta di Savona. Italy's Giada Carmassi (12.89s) and France's Sacha Alessandrini (12.91s) completed the podium.
Some other big names who won their respective events were Lorenzo Ndele Simonelli in the men's 110m hurdles, Leonardo Fabbri in men's shot put, Thea Lafond in the women's triple jump and Amy Grace Hunt in the women's 200m. With that, let's look at the complete results for the 2025 Meeting Citta di Savona -
Men's Results at 2025 Meeting Citta di Savona
100m
- Ronal Longa (COL) – 9.96s
- Lorenzo Patta (ITA) – 10.16s
- Taymir Burnet (NED) – 10.22s
110m Hurdles
- Lorenzo Ndele Simonelli (ITA) – 13.24s
- Omar McLeod (JAM) – 13.25s
- Jamal Britt (USA) – 13.43s
200m
- Reyner Mena (CUB) – 20.15s
- Ryan Zeze (FRA) – 20.50s
- Andrea Federici (ITA) – 20.76s
400m
- Daniel Segers (BEL) - 45.28s
- Jean Paul Bredau (GER) - 45.59s
- Samuel Reardon (GBR) - 45.99s
400m Hurdles
- Alessandro Sibilio (ITA) – 48.44s
- Vit Müller (CZE) – 49.47s
- Alex Knibbs (GBR) – 49.47s
1500m
- Ignacio Fontes (ESP) – 3:35.85min
- Ossama El Kabbouri (ITA) – 3:36.65min
- Archie Davies (GBR) – 3:37.14min
Triple Jump
- Simone Biasutti (ITA) – 16.63m
- Enrico Montanari (ITA) – 16.30m
- Chiebuka Emmanuel Ihemeje (ITA) – 16.19m
Shot Put
- Leonardo Fabbri (ITA) – 21.21m
- Zane Sean Weir (ITA) – 20.76m
- Nicholas James Ponzio (ITA) – 20.06m
Women's Results at 2025 Meeting Citta di Savona
100m
- Boglarka Takacs (HUN) – 11.24s
- Lorene Dorcas Bazolo (POR) – 11.30s
- Gloria Hooper (ITA) – 11.35s
200m
- Amy Grace Hunt (GBR) – 22.44s
- Julia Henriksson (SWE) – 22.94s
- Dalia Kaddari (ITA) – 23.09s
400m
- Gabby Scott (PUR) – 51.57s
- Sharlene Mawdsley (IRL) – 52.00s
- Alessandra Bonora (ITA) – 52.86s
100m Hurdles
- Alaysha Johnson (USA) – 12.61s
- Giada Carmassi (ITA) – 12.89s
- Sacha Alessandrini (FRA) – 12.91s
Triple Jump
- Thea Lafond (DMA) – 14.31m
- Erika Giorgia Anoeta Saraceni (ITA) – 14.01m
- Elena Andreea Talos (ROU) – 13.95