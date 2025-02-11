Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais 2025: Schedule, where to watch, athletes to watch out for ft. Grant Holloway, Jakob Ingebrigtsen

The 2025 Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais is scheduled to be held in Liévin, France on February 13. An important meet on the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series, it takes place after the sixth stop, Millrose Games, that witnessed athletes shatter multiple records.

Set to be staged at the Arena Stade Couvert, the meet is drawing many prominent names including the Olympics, World Championships, Global Indoor, and continental medalists.

In the men’s events, Grant Holloway (60m hurdles), Erriyon Knighton (200m), Jakob Ingebrigtsen (mile), Sam Kendricks and Chris Nilsen (pole vault), Miltiádis Tentóglou (long jump) Leonardo Fabbri and Rajindra Campbell (shot put) are a few of the biggest names to watch out for at the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais.

Trending

Meanwhile, Devynne Charlton and Ackera Nugent (60m hurdles), Lieke Klaver (400m) Katie Moon, Molly Caudery and Tina Sutej (pole vault), will headline the women’s events at one of the biggest indoor meets of the 2025 season.

Schedule and order of events for 2025 Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais (Event timings in Central European Time or CET)

Katie Moon is another athlete to watch out for at the indoor meeting (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

18:15 CET - Men's Shot Put Final

19:40 CET - Women's 400m Final

19:45 CET - Men's 800m Final B

19:55 CET - Women's 800m Final

20:00 CET - Men's Pole Vault Final

20:05 CET - Women's 60m Hurdles Heat 1

20:05 CET - Women's Triple Jump Final

20:15 CET - Women's 60m Hurdles Heat 2

20:25 CET - Men's 1500m Final

20:30 CET - Women's Pole Vault Final

20:45 CET - Women's 3000m Final

21:00 CET - Men's 60m Hurdles Heat 1

21:00 CET - Men's Long Jump Final

21:10 CET - Men's 60m Hurdles Heat 2

21:20 CET - Men's Mile Final

21:40 CET - Men's 200m Final B

21:45 CET - Men's 200m Final A

21:55 CET - Women's 60m Hurdles Final

22:05 CET - Men's 3000m Final

22:20 CET - Men's 800m Final A

22:30 CET - Men's 60m Hurdles Final

22:40 CET - Women's 1500m Final

Where and how to watch the event?

The Meeting Hauts-de-France will be streamed worldwide on the World Athletics Watch Live platform. In the USA, FloTrack will broadcast the meeting, while CBC Sports will air it in Canada.

In European countries like Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Slovenia, TV Arena Sport 1 is the streaming provider. L'Equipe Live and Sportdeutschland.TV will telecast the meeting in France and Germany. Ziggo Sport 5, Polsat Sport 2, and Sky Sports Arena will stream the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais in the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback