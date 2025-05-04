Melissa Jefferson breaks down in tears as she receives homecoming surprise after winning $100,000

Melissa Jefferson was emotional after receiving a surprise at the Grand Slam Track meet held in Miami. The Olympic bronze medalist in the 100m event had recently extended her lead in the short sprint category by winning the Miami Grand Slam.
Jefferson won the short sprints event at the Miami Grand Slam, thereby winning the $100000 grand prize each winner receives after the meet. However, she was least expecting the sweet surprise in store for her. Her cousin, a member of the US Army stationed in Korea, paid a surprise visit to her at the Ansin Sports Complex alongside her husband, Rolan Wooden.
The official Instagram page of the Grand Slam Track meet uploaded an excerpt of the visit with the following caption:
"admin is literally crying rn😢"
Jefferson was seen hugging her cousin, even as she said:
"You're sneaky, you're sneaky!"
Melissa Jefferson won the 100m event with a timing of 10.75 seconds, and stood third in the 200m event, with a personal best timing of 22.15 seconds. Gabby Thomas was first with a timing of 21.95 seconds, while Tamari Davis stood second with a timing of 22.05 seconds overall. Jefferson had previously won the 100m event at the Kingston Grand Slam meet (11.11 seconds).
When Melissa Jefferson recounted her experience at the Paris Olympics
Melissa Jefferson had a brilliant outing at the Paris Olympics, winning two medals - a gold and a bronze. The 24-year-old sprinter recounted her experience as she posted glimpses of her journey to Paris. She wrote on her Instagram profile:
"Olympic Dump✨ just a few moments that I captured . Still processing everything!! In the meantime thank you to EVERYONE who’s been on this journey, who’s now on the journey , and even for the new people that will come. If there’s one thing I know , I know that I’m loved and no matter what the outcome is THE VILLAGE will forever be proud"
In an interview with Citius Mag after winning the gold medal in the women's 4x100m relay event, Jefferson further expressed her trust in her teammates as she mentioned:
“Those are my girls, my sisters, and at the end of the day, I told them that no matter what happens, I always have their back and I know they have mine. We all just wanted to come out here and put on our best show and I feel like for the most part we did that."
Melissa Jefferson contributed to the gold medal won by the women's 4x100m relay team representing the USA at the Paris Olympics. She also won an individual bronze medal in the women's 100m event, where Julien Alfred of St. Lucia won a historic gold, and Sha'Carri Richardson came in at a close second to claim silver.