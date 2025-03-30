Merritt Beason, Harper Murray and others react to Nebraska volleyball player Andi Jackson reminisces over beach vacation

Nebraska volleyball player Andi Jackson shared a series of photos with her teammates, reminiscing about their beach vacation together. It garnered several cute reactions from players, including Harper Murray, Merritt Beason, and others.

Ad

The Nebraska players recently concluded their 2025 beach volleyball season on March 22, 2025, where they squared off against Santa Barbara at the Moorpark College Beach Volleyball Complex. They earned the victory with a score of 5-0. Along with this, they also competed against The Master's on the same day and in the same place and gained another triumph with a score of 3-2.

While the beach volleyball season was underway, the players did not just compete; they also spent quality time together at the beach. Reminiscing about that time, Jackson recently shared a bunch of pictures with her teammates, Murray, Bergen Reilly, and Laney Choboy, where each one of them donned stunning swimwear and posed on the beach. The post's caption read:

Ad

Trending

"Mentally here."

Ad

This caught the attention of the players, who showcased their bonds in the comment section. Murray jokingly wrote in the comment section:

"No tgif?"

Harper Murray's comment on Instagram

Following her Beason, who is currently associated with the Atlanta Vibe, impressed with the pictures, praised the players in the comment section, writing:

Ad

"Yesssss maams."

Merritt Beason's comment on Instagram

Along with them, Reilly showcased her love for Jackson as she wrote in the comment section:

Ad

"I luh you."

Bergen Reilly's comment on Instagram

Nebraska volleyball player Harper Murray penned a heartfelt note for her teammates

Nebraska Cornhuskers' player, Harper Murray- Source: Getty

The Nebraska volleyball team and Harper Murray concluded their 2024 NCAA Championships after competing in the semi-finals of the event. They squared off against the Penn State Nittany Lions, who bested the Cornhuskers after taking the dominance from the third round of the match. They advanced to the finals with a score of 23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 28-26, and 15-13.

Ad

Following this loss, Harper Murray reflected on her journey by sharing a heartwarming post for her team. She appreciated her team for their presence and said that they were the reason she was able to smile again. Exuding pride in them, she penned a heartfelt note that read:

"I have never been more proud. This group of girls helped me find a smile that I thought was gone forever and I am so damn proud. Being surrounded by people who refuse to give up on you and stay by your side is the biggest gift of all time," Nebraska Volleyball's Murray wrote.

Ad

She added:

"I love this team with all of my heart and am forever grateful for every memory we have together. Volleyball isn't about wins, losses, kills, stats...its about finding the positive and being proud of the growth we have made as people and to enjoy what we did together. gbr forever see u next year."

Harper Murray and the other Nebraska volleyball players are currently gearing up for the upcoming 2025 NCAA season, slated to commence on April 26, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback