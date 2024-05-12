Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has not competed in various events this year and has been questioned for the same by fans. Michael Johnson stood up for the athlete and along with it he promised to fix the current structure of the track and field community.

Michael Johnson has raised $30 m to start a track league that will be launched next year. This track league will inculcate a bunch of events that will be executed during the normal track season from April to September.

One track and field fan took to their X account and replied to one of Michael Johnson's tweets where he spoke about the future athletes of the track community. The fan asked Johnson about his thoughts on Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and her not competing frequently in races.

"What are your thoughts on Sydney's infrequency of races? As a fan, I find it frustrating because she's so fun to watch and the biggest star of the sport. Her presence would go such a long way to bring eyes to the sport. As an athlete, I get it to a certain degree," the fan said.

To this, Michael Johnson supported McLaughlin-Levrone and said that the current structure was the issue.

"I would love to see her race more but she is not the problem. The current structure is. It’s not her job to fix it. But it is now my job and I’m on it. Stay tuned," the 56-year-old said.

Expand Tweet

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's 2024 individual track debut

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone made her individual track debut at the Oxy Invitational in Los Angeles on May 4, 2024. She took away two victories in the competition. She competed in the 100m Hurdles event and stood atop the podium after clocking a time of 12.71 seconds.

Her second win in the competition was in the 200m event, where she recorded a time of 22.38s. After pulling out of the 2023 World Championships in Budapest due to a minor knee issue, she made her debut at the Mt.SAC Relays in California on April 2020, 2024.

She competed in the women's 4x100m and attained the second position along with her teammates Keni Harrison, Jenna Prandini, and Morolake Ainosun. The team clocked a time of 42.93 seconds. The first position was nabbed by Dina Asher-Smith's team which included Julien Alfred and Rhasidat Adekele. They recorded a time of 42.03 seconds.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is expected to be seen next at the 2024 USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix on May 18. She will be competing in the women's 200m. She was about to race in the 400m hurdles aftera 20-month hiatus, however, she is no where to be seen in the final 400m hurdles roster.