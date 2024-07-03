Michael Johnson claims Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shaunae Miller-Uibo 'will go down as legends' even if they don't win any more Olympic medals

Track and field legend Michael Johnson believes sprinters Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shaunae Miller-Uibo will be recognized as legends irrespective of whether they add more Olympic medals to their tally.

Jamaica's Thompson-Herah will not be competing in the Paris Olympics, while Miller-Uibo's participation hasn't been confirmed by the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) yet.

Thompson-Herah, who won the gold in 100m and 200m at the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympics, withdrew from the Jamaican Athletics Olympic Trials this year. The 32-year-old had sustained an Achilles injury at the 2024 New York City Grand Prix.

Meanwhile Shaunae Miller-Uibo, who won 400m gold at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics, also suffered an injury before the finals of the event at the Bahamas Athletics Trials. She had to opt out of the trials.

Trending

Post this, Track & Field Gazette shared a collage with photos of Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shaunae Miller-Uibo on X (previously Twitter), with this caption:

“All the women's Olympic Champions in the 100m, 200m, 400m & 800m will not defend their titles in Paris!”

Expand Tweet

Michael Johnson posted a response to the tweet, writing in support of both sprinters.

“Elaine and Shaunae will go down as legends even if they did nothing else,” Johnson posted.

While Thompson-Herah's absence from the Quadrennial Games is confirmed, Miller-Uibo's participation in Paris Olympics is uncertain at this point. Post her injury, BAAA president Drumeco Archer spoke about Miller-Uibo in an interview with Eye Witness News Bahamas:

"She's the darling of the sport and she will be missed. Unfortunately, she's been dinged up with some injuries. She's golden in our minds, and there could be some consideration for her running the relay depending on the time of her recovery. So, we'll wait and see what happens.”

However, this statement was made before the release of the World Athletics - Road to Paris rankings. According to the latest rankings, Miller-Uibo has a chance to qualify for the 400m event via the World Athletics Rankings route.

Michael Johnson makes a statement on Athing Mu as she will miss the Paris Olympics

Michael Johnson is interviewed during day 2 of the 2013 Laureus World Sports Awards in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images for Laureus)

Michael Johnson made a statement on American middle-distance runner Athing Mu after she missed qualifying for the Paris Olympics. Mu couldn’t advance to her second Olympics as she fell during the race to finish last in the women’s 800m race.

In response to the post by Track & Field Gazette, which mentioned that the 800m champion will not defend her Olympic title, Johnson said:

“Interesting! Athing will definitely win more titles.”

Expand Tweet

At the Tokyo Olympics, Athing Mu became a gold medallist after clocking a sensational 1:55.21 to win the 800m race, ahead of Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson (1:55.88) and compatriot Raevyn Rogers (1:56.81).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback