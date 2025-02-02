Michael Johnson expresses amazement as Florida Gators sprinter records 44.18s split in 4x400m at Arkansas Invitational

Former American track athlete Michael Johnson reacted to Florida Gator sprinter Jenoah Mckiver's impressive performance at the 2025 Razorback Invitational. McKiver won his individual 400m short track race after clocking a run time of 45.19 seconds. He followed this up with another successful outing as a part of the 4x400m relay team.

McKiver ran the anchor leg for his side and clocked 44.18 seconds to take his side home in the first position. His team finished the relay in 3:03.78 while Arkansas and Georgia followed up in second and third positions with run times of 3:04.39 and 3:07.08, respectively.

Johnson, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, was impressed with McKiver's performance in the event and reacted to it on his X handle on Saturday.

"What? 44.18 relay split indoors!" Johnson tweeted.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Jenoah McKiver was a part of the Gators team that won the 4x400m relay at the NCAA Outdoor Championships last year. He ran the third leg of the event. Notably, McKiver's appreciator, Johnson, is also an NCAA Outdoor champion. He won the 200m event at the 1990 edition of the championship.

Michael Johnson shares the importance of the fans for the growth of the track discipline

Johnson at the media welcome breakfast event of Laures during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (Credits: Getty)

Michael Johnson recently shared how his Grand Slam Track league is trying to focus on the relationship between the fans and athletes.

Johnson shared that without the fans, the track league would not be able to provide incentives for the athletes. Additionally, he also mentioned that the big financial incentive that his Grand Slam Track League provides is the guarantee that the athletes will turn up for the events that the fans demand from the sport. He said (via Grand Slam Track Instagram handle):

"At the end of the day, if we don't have fans in the sport, then we can't provide that for the athletes. So, what the fans want is to know that the athletes are going to be there, so that compensation is the guarantee that they are actually incentivized and they are going to be there for the fans. Grand Slam Track sits at the intersection of the fans and the athletes."

Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track League will have prize money of $100,000 for the winners of each event. The prize money will also be distributed till the eight-placed participants who will bag an amount of $10,000.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback