Michael Johnson heaps praises for Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson, names them among Team USA's brightest stars

Former track and field legend Michael Johnson has always been vocal about his opinions on athletes and sporting events. Recently, he has turned his attention to Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson, dubbing them as two of the most prominent figures in the track and field realm. In a recent discussion, he has continued to shine the spotlight on the two athletes.

In a recent interview with NBC Miami, Johnson candidly discussed some of the vibrant personalities emerging in the track and field arena Notably, he wasted no time in highlighting Noah Lyles as one of the standout figures in the sport.

Johnson provided a comprehensive overview of what he admires about Lyles and spoke about the world champion's personality and the confidence he carries in the sport. Michael Johnson also emphasized Noah Lyles' ability to understand his own capabilities, stating:

"The thing about Noah is he's a great personality, but that's on top of the fact that he's just a phenomenal athlete. What makes him special is that he's just incredibly fast. 200 meters and 100 meters, he's very confident in his ability."

Adding further to this, Johnson stated,

"He sort of calls his shot and puts it out there. He's not afraid to put it out there and say, this is the shot I'm going to go for it and I'm going to accomplish it. I'm going to win it. And he goes back and he backs it up and he does it."

Michael Johnson then spoke about Sha'Carri Richardson's talent and heaped praise on the athlete by stating,

"The truth is that we know about Sha'Carri that she is incredibly talented, quick, and fast. I mean, probably. I don't think that there's anyone, certainly no one right now. And that includes the defending two-time Olympic champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce."

Continuing further, the four-time Olympic gold medalist stated,

"I can't even remember now how many world championships she's won in the 100, but more than anyone else. And probably more than the next two or three people combined. That includes them."

Michael Johnson shared his insights, noting that Thompson-Herah and Fraser-Pryce, while exceptional athletes, may not possess the same level of turnover as Richardson, and that her speed on the field is unmatched.

"They don't have the type of turnover that she has. Once she gets up and into her running, her turnover, her quickness is unmatched by anyone. Maybe anyone I've ever seen. That's a weapon, she's unstoppable."

Michael Johnson on the current greatest personalities in track and field

Recently, Michael Johnson entered a discussion about 'no entertaining athletes in new era'. After the conclusion of the Atlanta City Games, Johnson backed up the fact that this current track and field era has many great personalities.

Reposting Atlanta City Games' post by Grant Holloway on X, Johnson spoke about the former's personality. The hurdles sensation created a world lead in Atlanta in the 110m hurdles.

Johnson's tweet carried,

"But I still keep hearing “We need more personalities in track and field.” Grant Holloway is all personality!"

Not just Holloway, Johnson also re-posted a tweet on Tara Davis-Woodhall's long jump victory in Atlanta on his X account. It carried a video where the athlete was seen landing on a 7.17 mark and posed like she was meditating after reaching the point. There, he stated,

"Another response to the people still saying "But we need more personalities in track and field!" Stop it! This is the greatest era of personalities I’ve seen since the 90’s!"

The Paris Olympics 2024 is fast approaching and Michael Johnson is sure about the ones he will be rooting for.