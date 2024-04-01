Michael Johnson reacts to Hunter Woodhall’s take on having a personality for audience retention

Olympic legend Michael Johnson recently reacted to athlete Hunter Woodhall’s take on having a personality for audience retention. The 25-year-old indicated that track and field athletes have built great personalities that are attracting the attention of the media and fans.

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson has frequently stressed the importance of increasing the popularity of track and field sports. The legendary athlete shares his take on the big and small events that happen in the sport on social media. Whether it is congratulating Sha’Carri Richardson’s performances or reacting to Noah Lyles’ controversial claims, Johnson raises awareness about every aspect.

Recently, the 56-year-old reacted to Hunter Woodhall’s statement on the importance of having a personality “to keep an audience.” The 2020 Summer Olympics bronze medalist wrote his thoughts referring to an F1 documentary on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. It read:

"Watching an F1 documentary and this quote stuck out. 'To keep an audience you need personalities,' referring to the drivers."

He commended track and field athletes for these criteria:

"I think track & field is on the way up because of this."

Michael Johnson ‘agreed' to Woodhall’s statement by resharing it:

"Agree"

Michael Johnson alerts track and field athletes attempting to increase the popularity of the sport

In January, Michael Johnson described an incident as a major indictment of athletes who are trying to elevate the popularity of track and field.

2020 Olympic gold medalist Katie Moon expressed her disappointment at the Great Cleveland Sports Commission for not nominating her in the Athlete of the Year award category. Moreover, the sports commission announced NFL player Myles Garrett as the winner.

Reacting to Moon’s statement, fans called her an ‘amateur’ athlete. Many suggested that Olympic athletes were not professional athletes.

The pole vaulter received support from Michael Johnson on X. He expressed that fans calling Moon and other Olympic athletes ‘amateur,’ was “a major indictment of those in charge of the sport." He wrote:

"The number of people in the replies who think a track & field Olympic and World Champion is an amateur athlete is a major indictment of those in charge of the sport."

Previously, Johnson also hailed athletes such as Noah Lyles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Sha’Carri Richardson for their contribution to popularizing the sport. He wrote on X:

“I cannot recall a time when more track athletes successfully transcended the sport into US mainstream media coverage. Noah, Sha’Carri, and Sydney have all succeeded in unique and different ways."

Reigning 100m and 200m world champion Noah Lyles stole the limelight at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. Ahead of the event, he claimed that he would break legendary athlete Usain Bolt’s records.

Sha’Carri Richardson, meanwhile, frequently makes headlines for her electrifying personality and unique track and field style. She also won the gold medal on her debut at the world championships in Budapest in the 100m race.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has dominated the 400m hurdles. She currently holds the world record in the event by clocking 50.68s at the 2022 World Championships.