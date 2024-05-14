Michael Johnson recounts story behind iconic 400m win at US Championships 1993 beating World Record holder Harry Reynolds and World Champ Quincy Watts

Retired American sprinter Michael Johnson recently shared the story behind his memorable 400m victory at the 1993 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Johnson clinched the U.S. title comprehensively in a then-championship record, world lead, and personal best time of 43.74s.

Besides Johnson, the competitive field comprised the likes of the 1992 Barcelona Olympics gold medalist Quincy Watts, then-world record holder Butch Reynolds, and the 1991 World champion Antonio Pettigrew.

An X user shared a video of this race on their handle. The four-time Olympic champion Johnson reshared the video to share the narrative with his followers on his triumph, stating:

“The story that made this race special. 400 Oly champ Watts vs World champ Pettigrew vs WR holder Reynolds vs 200 World champ Me. I’d spent 2 of the last 3 years ranked #1 at 200 and 400 and had beaten each of them except Watts.”

He added:

“Some said I couldn’t win a 400 championship because I wasn’t a true 400 sprinter which would be revealed in this race which would be the first time I would run 400m rounds before a final.”

He also highlighted his training routine during the days of competing, stating:

“My training hadn’t changed much from college when I trained to run the 200, 4x1, and 4x4 relay all in the same day. The rounds weren’t a problem.”

At the 1993 US Championships, Michael Johnson finished ahead of Reynolds (44.12s) and Watts (44.24) despite a strong start by the second and third-place athletes. Johnson made a remarkable comeback by accelerating in the latter phase of the race and holding the lead till the end to secure the top victory.

Michael Johnson’s performance at the 1993 World Championships

A portrait of Olympic and IAAF World Championship Gold medal wiinning 200 metres and 400 metres sprinter Michael Johnson of the United States on 20 June 2000 at Waco, Texas, United States. (Photo by Mike Powell/Getty Images)

After booking his place to represent the United States at the 1993 World Championships by earning the U.S. National title, Michael Johnson went on to show his fine form with his first world title in the 400m dash.

In the 400m race, he came ahead of his compatriot Butch Reynolds (44.13s) and Samson Kitur of Kenya (44.54s) in a time of 43.65s in the Neckarstadium, Stuttgart, Germany.

Michael Johnson, along with teammates Andrew Valmon, Quincy Watts, and Reynolds, played an instrumental role in the men’s 4x400m relay race event where the USA scripted history with a world record performance of 2:54.29.