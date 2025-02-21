Michael Johnson reveals reason he signed Sydney McLaugh-Levrone as first Grand Slam Track runner - "I was also criticized for not showing personality”

In 2024, Olympian Michael Johnson announced the launch of ‘Grand Slam Track' and signed Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone as the first racer for the league. Recently, Johnson drew a comparison between himself and McLaughlin-Levrone, as he revealed the reason the 400m hurdler was the first athlete to sign with GST.

Johnson is widely regarded as one of the greatest sprinters of all-time, and despite retiring in 2008, the former Olympic champion has stayed closely associated with the sport. Last year, the 57-year-old unveiled GST, a track league that would feature four competitions a year. While the GST roster currently features 48 athletes, McLaughlin-Levrone was the first to join the league.

Recently, Michael Johnson shared the reason why Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was the first racer to sign with Grand Slam Track, writing on X,

“One reason Sydney was the first athlete I signed is because I identify with her. I was also criticized for not showing personality because I was all business on the track which is how I got the results. After the race is where you got to see my personality.”

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone on signing with Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track

Over the course of her career, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has established herself as the best 400m hurdler to ever grace the track. She is the 2022 World Champion and the reigning two-time Olympic Champion. Over the past four years, the American has re-set the world record six times, becoming the first woman in history to dip under the 51-second-mark.

Speaking on signing with Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track, McLaughlin-Levrone praised the veteran’s vision, saying in a press release,

“I’m honored to be one of the first Racers in Grand Slam Track. Michael’s vision is clear, and he’s exactly the leader this sport needs to break new ground. I am thrilled to be a part of this league and look forward to everything we have coming in the future. I firmly believe that this is the step forward that track needs to take it to another level, and I can't wait to get to work with the team.”

The first season of Grand Slam Track will feature four meets, scheduled to take place between April and September. The first meet will be held in Kingston, Jamaica, between April 4-6. Outside of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the league has also signed with multiple other track superstars, including Gabby Thomas, Fred Kerley, Kenny Bednarek, Cole Hocker and Josh Kerr, among others.

