Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track featuring Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Fred Kerley and others unveils host cities and complete race calendar

Michael Johnson has finally revealed the fourth and final Grand Slam Track destination for next year, as well the dates for all four of the competition’s meets. GST is set to begin in Kingston in April and will come to a close in Los Angeles in late June.

Johnson led an incredible career as a 200 and 400m sprinter, winning multiple Olympic and World Championship golds. Since his retirement, the American has continued to stay involved with the sport, advocating for better opportunities for athletes and more exciting events for fans.

Earlier this year, the 57-year-old introduced Grand Slam Track, a one-of-its-kind racing league. GST is set to feature nearly a 100 racers each meet and promises a healthy paycheck for participating athletes. Major names who have signed with the league so far include Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Fred Kerley, Masai Russell, Josh Kerr, Marileidy Paulino, and more.

Trending

As 2025 draws closer, Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track has announced its full calendar for 2025. The event's inaugural meet will take place in Kingston between April 4 and 6. The competition will then move to Miami between May 2-4, before heading to Philadelphia from May 30 to June 1. GST’s final meet will take place in Los Angeles between June 27 and 29.

Expand Tweet

Michael Johnson explains the reasons behind each location for Grand Slam Track

For Michael Johnson, each destination for Grand Slam Track has been chosen with much consideration. As the American tries to bring back the dwindling popularity of track and field, he explained the reasoning behind each of GST’s venues.

On his motivation behind hosting the inaugural meet in Jamaica, the former World Champion highlighted the nation's history in the sport.

“Jamaica has such a strong history in this sport. The talent and the love for the sport here make it a perfect fit for what we’re building. It’s going to be an incredible event, and we’re proud to have Kingston as one of our four Slams in our inaugural season to kick this whole thing off,” he said in a press release.

For Miami, Johnson emphasized the city's passion for sport, while praising Philadelphia’s ‘unique energy’ and intensity, saying:

“South Florida knows how to host big events, and that’s exactly what we’re bringing with Grand Slam Track. This region has a real passion for sports, and I’m confident the energy here will make it a memorable experience for both the racers and the fans. We’re building something special, and Miami is going to be a huge part of that.”

“Philly has a reputation for bringing intensity to every event, and that’s exactly what we’re looking for with Grand Slam Track. There’s a unique energy in this city, and we’re excited to see how the athletes respond to that. Philadelphia’s sports culture is something else, and it’s going to elevate the competition,” he added.

Lastly, Michael Johnson highlighted LA as a global sports capital, calling it the ‘perfect stage for GST.

“As a global sports capital, LA provides the perfect stage to showcase the cream of the crop from around the world. We’re eager to bring the event to this iconic city and can’t wait to give fans an unforgettable experience. It’s a new era for the sport, and we’re delighted to be leading the way,” he explained.

As a sprinter, Michael Johnson was a dominant force in the 200m and 400m. He was a world record holder in both events. Johnson won one Olympic gold and two World Championships in the 200m while storming to two Olympic golds and four World Championships in the 400m.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback