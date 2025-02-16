Michael Phelps beams with pride as son Boomer and his teammates 'crush it' in football game

Michael Phelps beamed with pride as his son Boomer and others won a football game in double overtime. The 23-time Olympic champion is married to 2010 Miss California Nicole Phelps, and they share four kids.

Phelps reposted Nicole's story on his Instagram on Sunday, and he was spotted with a young group of kids in orange uniforms celebrating their overtime win. Taking pride in the victory of his son, he wrote:

"The boys crushed it. Nothing like a lil double OT thriller."

Phelps welcomed the eldest of his sons, Boomer, a month before tying the knot with Nicole in June 2016. The couple had been dating for several years after meeting at the 2007 ESPY Awards, and in addition to Boomer, they are parents to Beckett, 7, Maverick, 5, and Nico, who arrived in January 2024.

The couple is content with having no girl child in their family, and they call Nicole the queen of their house.

“I think Nicole said something along the lines of, like, ‘I’m so lucky to have a house full of boys and no girls,’ and Boomer looked at her and said, ‘Mommy, you’re the girl in our house'. So we’ve been saying that and it’s true, she’s the queen,” Phelps told People in 2019.

The 39-year-old is widely regarded as the greatest swimmer in history, but once claimed that Boomer was also becoming a 'pool rat' like him.

"I will never, ever pressure them" - Michael Phelps on his kids becoming swimmers

Speaking in an interview with Olympics.com in 2018, Michael Phelps said he would never pressure his kids into taking up swimming but if they themselves wanted to, he would support them.

“If he [Boomer] chooses to swim that’s his choice: I will never, ever, ever pressure either one of my kids to do something they don’t want to do... All I want to see is two kids very happy, and if we can have that, that’s all that matters," Michael Phelps said.

Phelps further added that Boomer had taken a liking to swimming, and had started turning into a 'pool rat' like him.

“With Booms in the water as much as he is, he’s definitely turning into a little pool rat, like I once was," he added.

Phelps set 39 world records and while nearly all of them have been broken since, his record of 28 Olympic medals is unlikely to be surpassed by anyone.

