  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Michael Phelps drops 2-word reaction to Ryder Cup Saturday, catches up with golf influencer Manolo Vega

Michael Phelps drops 2-word reaction to Ryder Cup Saturday, catches up with golf influencer Manolo Vega

By Amitha Reji George
Modified Sep 28, 2025 16:17 GMT
Michael Phelps Source : Getty &amp; IG/@m_phelps00)
Michael Phelps and Manolo Vega Source : Getty & IG/@m_phelps00)

Legendary swimmer Michael Phelps shared glimpses from the Ryder Cup 2025. The 45th edition of the tournament was held at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York, from September 26 to 28. This marked the first time the Ryder Cup took place at the renowned public course, making Bethpage Black only the second New York venue after Oak Hill Country Club to host the prestigious event.

Ad

The Ryder Cup is a biennial competition featuring 12 of Europe’s best golfers against 12 of the top players from the United States in a three-day match-play format. The venue alternates between the U.S. and Europe every two years.

After two days of action, Europe held an 11.5-4.5 lead over Team USA. Michael Phelps was in attendance on the second day to support Team USA, and later he shared a series of photos from the competition on Instagram, including a selfie with golf instructor and social media personality Manolo Vega.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Epic Saturday @therydercup ⚡️🦅🇺🇸,” he wrote in the caption
Ad

Since retiring from competitive swimming, Phelps has often been seen on the golf circuit. He participated in the 8 AM Golf Invitational in May 2025 and also attended Le Golf National during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Michael Phelps reflects on playing with Michael Jordan at Shadow Creek

United States v Australia - 2025 SheBelieves Cup - Source: Getty
United States v Australia - 2025 SheBelieves Cup - Source: Getty

In an interview with Golf.com in January 2024, Phelps shared his experience of playing golf with basketball legend Michael Jordan at the 12th annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. He praised Jordan’s dedication and competitiveness, saying:

Ad
"He was playing like twice a day. I don’t know if he’s still playing as much as he used to. I remember I came out for a practice round the day before and he was like 72–69. And [Mario] Lemieux and I went out and beat him the next day. But it was crazy. His game is just so good. And his competitiveness comes out."
Ad

Michael Phelps also shared a memorable moment at Shadow Creek, adding:

"I watched him get out of a fairway bunker on 18 at Shadow Creek from like 190-something, and then he drained like a 30-footer. I was like, ‘Dude, you sh**ing me?’ He’s got great hands and obviously puts a ton of time in. I didn’t bet him [laughs]. But he’s just a great human. The time I’ve spent with him has been really fun and special for me."*

Michael Phelps, who retired from swimming in 2016, remains the most decorated Olympian of all time with 28 medals, including 23 golds, won across five Games between 2000 and 2016.

About the author
Amitha Reji George

Amitha Reji George

I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Amitha Reji George
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications