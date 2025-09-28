Michael Phelps drops 2-word reaction to Ryder Cup Saturday, catches up with golf influencer Manolo Vega

Legendary swimmer Michael Phelps shared glimpses from the Ryder Cup 2025. The 45th edition of the tournament was held at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York, from September 26 to 28. This marked the first time the Ryder Cup took place at the renowned public course, making Bethpage Black only the second New York venue after Oak Hill Country Club to host the prestigious event.The Ryder Cup is a biennial competition featuring 12 of Europe’s best golfers against 12 of the top players from the United States in a three-day match-play format. The venue alternates between the U.S. and Europe every two years.After two days of action, Europe held an 11.5-4.5 lead over Team USA. Michael Phelps was in attendance on the second day to support Team USA, and later he shared a series of photos from the competition on Instagram, including a selfie with golf instructor and social media personality Manolo Vega.“Epic Saturday @therydercup ⚡️🦅🇺🇸,” he wrote in the caption View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSince retiring from competitive swimming, Phelps has often been seen on the golf circuit. He participated in the 8 AM Golf Invitational in May 2025 and also attended Le Golf National during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.Michael Phelps reflects on playing with Michael Jordan at Shadow CreekUnited States v Australia - 2025 SheBelieves Cup - Source: GettyIn an interview with Golf.com in January 2024, Phelps shared his experience of playing golf with basketball legend Michael Jordan at the 12th annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. He praised Jordan’s dedication and competitiveness, saying:&quot;He was playing like twice a day. I don’t know if he’s still playing as much as he used to. I remember I came out for a practice round the day before and he was like 72–69. And [Mario] Lemieux and I went out and beat him the next day. But it was crazy. His game is just so good. And his competitiveness comes out.&quot;Michael Phelps also shared a memorable moment at Shadow Creek, adding:&quot;I watched him get out of a fairway bunker on 18 at Shadow Creek from like 190-something, and then he drained like a 30-footer. I was like, ‘Dude, you sh**ing me?’ He’s got great hands and obviously puts a ton of time in. I didn’t bet him [laughs]. But he’s just a great human. The time I’ve spent with him has been really fun and special for me.&quot;*Michael Phelps, who retired from swimming in 2016, remains the most decorated Olympian of all time with 28 medals, including 23 golds, won across five Games between 2000 and 2016.