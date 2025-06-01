Michael Phelps drops 3-word response to $440 million-worth Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 update

Michael Phelps shared an enthusiastic reaction to the new trailer release of Happy Gilmore 2. Adam Sandler, one of the most popular American actors and producers, with a net worth of $440 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), is back playing his iconic character Happy Gilmore.

Sandler posted a new look for Happy Gilmore 2 on May 31, and Phelps shared a three-word reaction to the trailer. The swimming legend left the following comment on Instagram:

"I. Can't. Wait!!!"

Screenshot of Adam Sandler's Instagram post (@adamsandler/ig)

Phelps is the most decorated Olympian in the history of the Summer Games. He asserted dominance in the swimming events with multiple podium finishes. Phelps's Olympic journey started at the age of 15, debuting at the 2000 Summer Olympics, placing fifth in the 200m butterfly. He followed that up with six Olympic gold medals in the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Phelps continued his Olympic dominance and went on to earn 23 gold medals. He retired from the sport in 2016 and got into playing golf. Phelps' passion for golf has been visible through the several pro-ams and celebrity tournaments that he has been part of.

Michael Phelps reflects on golfing with Justin Timberlake

Michael Phelps was out golfing with Hollywood pop icon and actor Justin Timberlake. Professional golf player Michelle Wie West also took part in the 8AM Golf Invitational which took place in Las Vegas.

Thanking Timberlake in an Instagram post on May 9, Phelps wrote.

"This is one of my favorite weekends of the year…. This year the vibes were high and good times were had! Thx @8amgolf @wynnlasvegas and the host @justintimberlake !! 👀 fwd to next year already…."

As stated above, Michael Phelps is a big golf fan and often takes part in invitational events. In November 2024, he competed in The Match: Superstars and came ever so close to winning the 10th edition of the series. But he was defeated in the finals of the event by hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.

Phelps also spoke about his passion for golf in an interview with Golf.com in January 2024.

"I have goals in the game... It’s going to take a lot of energy. And that’s something that I’m excited to do, because that’s what I did in order to accomplish the goals that I did in the sport of swimming. So it kinda gives me that competitive focus and a way for me to channel that energy nowadays."

The Icons Series is another golf event that Michael Phelps has taken part in, having done so in 2022.

