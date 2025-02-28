Michael Phelps drops 4-word reaction as his sons meet USWNT players

Michael Phelps recently expressed his feelings as his sons met the US women's soccer players. The 23-time Olympic champion is married to his wife Nicole, and they are parents to four sons.

Phelps' three sons, Boomer, Beckett, and Maverick, were spotted attending the USWNT's SheBelieves Cup match recently. Nicole shared the picture of her sons meeting the USWNT players in her Instagram story and, in the caption, wrote that she wanted to show them how incredible women's sports are.

"It is so important my boys know how incredible women's sports are too!!"

Michael Phelps reshared Nicole's story and termed it:

"Watching this was special...🥺."

Michael Phelps' Instagram story

Phelps has maintained that he would never force his kids into swimming or any other career and would let them find their passion themselves. However, in 2018, he did admit that his oldest son, Boomer, was becoming a "pool rat" like him.

"If he [Boomer] chooses to swim that’s his choice: I will never, ever, ever pressure either one of my kids to do something they don’t want to do... All I want to see is two kids very happy, and if we can have that, that’s all that matters," Phelps told Olympic Channel.

The American swimmer is widely regarded as the greatest Olympian in history. He has a record of 28 Olympic medals and set an astonishing 39 world records during his career.

Michael Phelps reveals if he would like to have a baby girl

Michael Phelps with family at the 2025 SheBelieves Cup - Source: Getty

After having four sons, does Michael Phelps want to have a daughter in the future? The 23-time Olympic champion addressed the questions during an interview with E! News last year and said:

"Oh, I think that's it. Nicole will tell you too. I think she said she wanted a girl for me, but we have Onyx."

While Onyx is the couple's Great Dane, Nicole is also seemingly content with being the only female in the family, with Phelps and the kids calling her the 'queen' of their home.

“I think Nicole said something along the lines of, like, ‘I’m so lucky to have a house full of boys and no girls,’ and Boomer looked at her and said, ‘Mommy, you’re the girl in our house,’ ” Michael Phelps told People. “So we’ve been saying that and it’s true, she’s the queen.”

“She’s the queen of the household and she’s the only lady in there, so she likes it, I think. She said she enjoys it,” he added.

Phelps and Nicole met at the 2007 ESPY Awards and dated on and off for several years before tying the knot ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics, where the swimmer announced his retirement.

