Michael Phelps' former coach, Bob Bowman, joins Texas Men's swimming team after clinching NCAA title with Arizona State Sun Devils

Bob Bowman, coach to the legendary Michael Phelps, has been named the new men's head coach as well as the director of swimming and diving at the University of Texas. The announcement came on Monday, just a day after Bowman led the Arizona State University Sun Devils to their first-ever NCAA men's swimming and diving Championship.

The 58-year-old will be replacing Eddie Reese, who will be retiring after leading the Longhorns for 46 consecutive seasons. Reese has played a major role in shaping Texas into the swimming powerhouse that they are, guiding the team to 15 NCAA titles, 13 second-place finishes, 36 top-three finishes, 44 top-ten finishes, as well as an unprecedented 45 back-to-back conference titles.

Bob Bowman, on the other hand, has spent the last nine years with the ASU Sun Devils, transforming their nearly non-existent swim program into a championship-winning team.

Now, as he gets ready to head the nation's best swimming program in NCAA history, fans will be eager to see what new heights Bowman and the Longhorns scale together. Speaking on joining the Texas team, the 58-year-old told the University's paper:

"I am honored and tremendously excited to lead the most storied program in collegiate swimming and diving history, and I am fortunate to build on the greatness that Coach Eddie Reese has established.

“The University of Texas is synonymous with excellence, and everything we will do here will be held to the highest standard. We will coordinate all our efforts, utilize the best resources, the best recruiting, the best facilities and the best staff to create an environment where high performers can thrive.”

Bob Bowman leads ASU to six individual titles at the 2024 NCAA Championships

Over the last weekend, Bob Bowman and his ASU Sun Devils made history, winning their school’s first ever national championships. The team scored a total of 523.5 points, putting them 79 points ahead of California in second place.

Leon Marchand was the Sun Devils' standout performer. The 400m individual medley world record holder cliched the wins in the 500 yard freestyle, 200 yard breaststroke, 200 yard backstroke, and 400m IM, to give Arizona a healthy lead in the points tally.

Other title winners for ASU included Zalan Sarkany and Ilya Kharun. The Bob Bowman-led team also claimed the top spot on the podium in the 400m medley relay, owing to Marchand, Sarkany, Kharun, and Jonny Kulow's displays.